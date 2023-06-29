WINCHESTER — The 2023 Miss Virginia Pageant is underway in Roanoke and Amanda Short is in the midst of it.
Short is representing the Winchester area as the reigning Miss Apple Blossom.
"Things are going very well," Short said during a break for lunch Thursday afternoon. "I had my interview yesterday morning with the judges, and then tonight I'll be competing in the first preliminary phase doing talent."
Short's talent is opera. Kay Bolliger, an organizer of the annual Miss Apple Blossom pageant who is in Roanoke assisting Short along with local residents Elaine Aikens, Linda Edwards and Susan Helsley, said her contestant was expected to perform "Queen of the Night," an aria from Mozart's "The Magic Flute."
On Friday, Short will participate in the gown, fitness and onstage conversation showcases, and the new Miss Virginia will be crowned Saturday night at The Berglund Center in Roanoke.
The Miss Virginia Pageant is a multi-day affair involving 24 contestants divided into two groups. Short is in Group A along with another local participant, Millbrook High School graduate and Shenandoah University student Dejah Blowe of Winchester.
Preliminary events started Wednesday morning, and each activity — talent, interview, etc. — adds points to a contestant's final score. The winning contestant then advances to the 2023 Miss America Pageant, which will be held late this year or early next year in an as-yet-undetermined location.
This year marks the fifth time Short has participated in a Miss Virginia Pageant.
"The last time that I competed was in 2019, and then after that I took a break because I got into law school," she said.
Between then and now, Short graduated from the University of Richmond School of Law, passed the Virginia Bar Exam and became an attorney. She is currently serving a one-year stint as a law clerk for Chesterfield County Circuit Court Chief Judge David E. Johnson, and when that ends in August, she'll join the firm of Moran Reeves Conn PC in Richmond as an associate attorney specializing in medical malpractice cases.
Short said she had assumed the 2019 Miss Virginia Pageant would be her last, but then the Miss America program — of which Miss Virginia is a part — raised the maximum age for contestants from 25 to 26. Unless there is another age change, though, this will definitely be the 26-year-old Short's final shot at the crown.
"It was really great to take some time away and achieve a big part of my career goal, graduating law school and becoming an attorney," she said. "Coming back, I just feel very comfortable, I know myself a lot more and I'm ready to compete."
If you want to watch Short vie for the title, you'll have to drive to Roanoke because this year's Miss Virginia Pageant is not being televised or streamed online. Tickets to The Berglund Center are available at berglundcenter.live and cost $63 for Friday night and $73 for Saturday night.
For more information about the 2023 Miss Virginia Pageant, visit missva.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.