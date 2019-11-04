Erika Allen, 19, of Forest, won the Miss Apple Blossom Festival Pageant on Saturday night at First Christian Church in Winchester. She attends Liberty University and is the daughter of Todd and Pamela Allen. First runner-up was Katherine Martin of Winchester. She is a senior at Handley High School. Her parents are Chris and Kim Martin. Miss Apple Blossom will represent the Apple Blossom Festival in January at the Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant. She also will be the official hostess of the 93rd Apple Blossom Festival in May.
