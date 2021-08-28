WINCHESTER — The Miss Apple Blossom Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18 at First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane.
The pageant winner will be introduced at the festival’s theme announcement this fall, compete at the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs pageant and serve as hostess for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival from April 22-May 1, 2022.
A $50 entry fee is required to compete.
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is a member of the Virginia Association of Fairs. The winner of the Miss Apple Blossom Festival Scholarship Pageant will compete at the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant at the Omni Homestead Resort on Jan. 6-9, 2022. Representatives from fairs and festivals from across Virginia compete for this prestigious title. The winner will represent the Virginia Association of Fairs, the fair industry, her festival/fair, and her community throughout Virginia. Each year, the State Fair of Virginia invites Miss Virginia Association of Fairs to serve as its official ambassador, and the winner will reign over the fair outside of Richmond in September 2022. The State Fair and its sponsor, Farm Bureau, award a $4,000 scholarship annually.
Contestants should visit www.thebloom.com to download the application packet or email the pageant co-chairs at missappleblossom@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.