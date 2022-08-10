BERRYVILLE — Three young women will be competing Sunday night in the Miss Clarke County Fair Scholarship Pageant.
Kaylee Anderson, 17, is the daughter of Tricia Nalls and stepdaughter of Tank Nalls.
A recent graduate of Clarke County High School, Kaylee was a varsity wrestler for the Clarke County Eagles and a member of the Virginia National Wrestling Team.
She is passionate about good food, wrestling and power lifting. In her spare time, she enjoys talking to friends, lifting weights, shopping, watching movies and traveling.
Information about Kaylee's platform topic was not available on Wednesday.
Honora Escobar Grubbs, 17, is the daughter of Erica and Carey Grubbs.
A rising freshman at Northern Virginia Community College, Honora will major in general studies. She enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as teaching children at the daycare center where she works.
During the pageant, Honora intends to speak about women's empowerment. She has made contributions to the following women's empowerment organizations: Empower Now, MADRE, Women for Women International and the National Women's Law Center.
Victoria Heflin, 19, is the daughter of Frances and Thomas Salmon.
A rising freshman at James Madison University, Victoria will pursue a degree in business/marketing. She is passionate about education, God and love. In her spare time, she enjoys playing the piano, babysitting, hanging out with friends and watching documentaries about sharks.
Victoria plans to speak about autism awareness during the pageant. She volunteers at camps for children with autism, mentoring and interacting with the youth.The winner of the pageant will receive a $1,000 continuing education scholarship at the end of her reign.
The pageant will be held following the fair's opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. Sunday, after the Pre-Teen Miss Clarke County and Junior Miss Clarke County Fair contests.
Contestants in the Junior Miss competition will be Hayley Cruz, Isabella Orndorff, Emily Vincent and Noelle Whalen.
