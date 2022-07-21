The Miss Frederick County Fair pageant will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday on the South Lawn Stage of the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
Contestants, ranging in age from 16 to 22, will be judged on a private interview with the judges, personality wear, evening gown, a 30-second platform speech and an onstage question.
The winner will receive $1,000 in scholarship money and advance to the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs pageant in January.
Here are the contestants:
• Adrianna Garcia, 19, of Winchester, daughter of Alexis Diaz and Silvia Villanveva. She attends the University of Virginia and aims to become a pediatric physician assistant. Her platform is “Dando esperanza en El Salvadore” – “Giving Hope in El Salvadore.”
• Natalie Woodward, 19, of Stephens City, daughter of Calvin Woodward and Cherisse Woodward. She attends Laurel Ridge Community College and plans to become a nurse anesthetist. Her platform is “Confidence Campaign.”
• Quinna Molden, 18, of Middletown, daughter of Robbie and Amy Molden. She attends Butler Community College. Her career ambition is to become a researcher in livestock production. Her platform is “The Benefits of Enrolling Your Child in 4-H.”
• Destiny Olsen, 16, of Winchester, daughter of Jon and Katrina Olsen. She attends James Wood High School and hopes to become a police officer. Her platform is “Helping the Homeless.”
• Morgan Todd, 20, of Winchester, daughter of Mark and Shelby Todd. She attends Shenandoah University and plans to become a physical therapist. Her platform is “Exercise is Medicine.”
• Layla Williams, 16, of Winchester, daughter of Jennifer West and Huey Williams. She attends Millbrook High School and wants to become a travel nurse. Her platform is “Mental Health Awareness.”
• Abigail Whitacre, 17 of Winchester, daughter of Jean Whitacre. She attends John Handley High School and plans to pursue a career in the medical field with a focus in pediatrics. Her platform is “The Winchester Mission.”
The Junior Miss contestants, who range in age from 13 to 15, are:
Olivia Woodward, 15, of Stephens City. She attends Sherando High School. Her parents are Charisse Woodward and Calvin Woodward.
Lilyan Shearer, 14, of Winchester. She attends Handley High School. Her parents are Jayzmen Marsell and Michael Newlin.
Skylar Harris, 15, of Middletown. She attends Sherando High School. She is the daughter of Kelliann Harris.
Ava Mannarino, 15, of Winchester. She attends Millbrook High School. Her parents are parents Thomas and Amy Mannarino
Jadyn Hammond, 15, of Stephens City. She attends Sherando High School. Her parents are Walter and Jessica Hammond.
Madison Langley, 13, of Stephens City. She attends Admiral Byrd Middle School. She is the daughter of Megan Langley.
There also are 23 Tiny Miss contestants, 11 Little Miss contestants and 6 Pre-teen contestants.
The Tiny Miss pageant will be at 1 p.m., followed by the Little Miss pageant at 2 p.m., the Miss Pre-teen pageant at 3 p.m., then Junior Miss and Miss at 6 p.m.
