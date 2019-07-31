CLEAR BROOK — Ever since she was in the third grade, Danielle Leigh Ritter has wanted to help people with Alzheimer’s disease.
On Monday night, she shined a light on the devastating impacts of the disease while competing against three other contestants in the 44th annual Miss Frederick County Fair Scholarship Pageant.
Ritter, the 18-year-old daughter of Brian and Michelle Ritter, was named Miss Frederick County by a panel of judges Monday night at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. She said winning was “exciting,” and she plans to use the $1,000 prize to help pay for her education at Lord Fairfax Community College. She hopes to one day become a certified nursing anesthesiologist.
The competition was held at the South Lawn stage. Contestants were judged on a point system, earning points for poise, personality, speaking ability and overall appearance. They also had to complete a personal interview, give a 30-second on-stage speech and answer a random question drawn from a hat.
After the pageant, Ritter said her passion for Alzheimer’s patients stems from a third-grade school trip to a nursing home.
“We were talking to an elderly woman who I spoke to for five minutes and she had thought I was her daughter,” Ritter said. “I wanted to inform people that this is what is going on in nursing homes, this is what is going on in our community and educate people about what Alzheimer’s is because a lot of people don’t know.”
Ritter received a certified nursing assistant (CNA) license at age 17 and is now employed at Winchester Medical Center. She looks back fondly on the time she spent caring for patients as a CNA. But she knows those she cared for likely won’t remember her at all.
“The time your little girl took off on her bike for the first time without training wheels, the time she crossed this stage hoping to be the next fair queen or when she glided down the aisle holding your arm — all of that — lost,” Ritter said during her speech. “That’s what Alzheimer’s does. The memories that you took a lifetime to make, the disease only takes a few years to destroy. As a certified nurse aide I’ve seen this devastating illness up close and developed my platform to raise Alzheimer’s awareness. I won’t forget them.”
Her favorite school subject is anatomy and her favorite TV show is “Grey’s Anatomy.” Her hobbies include hiking, hunting, shooting, four-wheeling and playing with her dog. She purchased her first car on her own and is an honor graduate from James Wood High School. She has been recognized by Project Lifesaver International for raising more than $2,000 for the Frederick County program.
Ritter also won the Miss Photogenic award and was named the top interviewer. Ritter has previously won Tiny Miss Frederick County Fair, Little Miss Frederick County Fair, Pre-Teen Miss Frederick County Fair and Junior Miss Frederick County Fair.
Ritter will represent Miss Frederick County Fair at the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs in January. She will also represent the Frederick County Fair in parades and at appearances throughout her year-long reign.
Sherando High School student Sierra Clem was the runner-up. The 16-year-old daughter of Craig Clem and Melissa DeGrange, Sierra used her platform to support Disabled American Veterans, a nonprofit organization that provides support for veterans and their families. She said over the past few years, she has been able to support the organization’s local chapter, raising more than $2,000 by hosting a benefit pageant.
“I think because my family works for the Army, I’ve always had that patriotic vibe,” Sierra said. “I want to support our troops because they gave so much for us.”
She wants to become an intelligence research specialist in the Drug Enforcement Administration. Sierra is a volunteer at the Stephens City Fire and Rescue Company and is also involved with the Interact club and DECA student organization.
Sierra’s favorite TV show is “Stranger Things.” She likes fishing, drawing, doing special effects makeup and playing with her dog Atlas. She is a personal shopper and stylist for American Eagle and has been on the honor roll her entire life.
Desiree Hottle was named Miss Frederick County Jr., which is a contest for girls ages 13 to 15.
(1) comment
Congratulations! Both the winner and the runner-up did a fantastic job!
