Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch will be the featured speaker at the Ladies Horticultural Luncheon on May 5 during the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
The luncheon will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Millwood Station Banquet Hall, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester.
Lynch is a native of Martinsburg, West Virginia, according to a festival media release. She made history when she became the second Miss West Virginia to make the top 5 at the Miss America competition. She finished as third runner-up in the 2023 contest. Lynch is a graduate of Delaware State University and earned a master's degree in food and nutritional science from West Virginia University. She will enter a doctorate program in the fall. She is a first-generation agriculturalist. At Delaware State, she was a Division 1 equestrian athlete.
The message she shares is two-fold: She wants people to understand where their food comes from and how it reaches their tables, and she wants to introduce young adults to the possibility of a career in the agricultural industry.
Lynch hosts a weekly "Farmer Friday" broadcast on YouTube that features interviews with leaders in agriculture, farming, distribution and more.
Luncheon tickets are available by calling 540-662-3409.
