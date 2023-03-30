thumbnail_Elizabeth-Lynch-FB-IG.jpg

Elizabeth Lynch will be the featured speaker at the Ladies Horticultural Luncheon on May 5 during the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.

 Provided image

Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch will be the featured speaker at the Ladies Horticultural Luncheon on May 5 during the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.

The luncheon will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Millwood Station Banquet Hall, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester.

Lynch is a native of Martinsburg, West Virginia, according to a festival media release. She made history when she became the second Miss West Virginia to make the top 5 at the Miss America competition. She finished as third runner-up in the 2023 contest. Lynch is a graduate of Delaware State University and earned a master's degree in food and nutritional science from West Virginia University. She will enter a doctorate program in the fall. She is a first-generation agriculturalist. At Delaware State, she was a Division 1 equestrian athlete.

The message she shares is two-fold: She wants people to understand where their food comes from and how it reaches their tables, and she wants to introduce young adults to the possibility of a career in the agricultural industry.

Lynch hosts a weekly "Farmer Friday" broadcast on YouTube that features interviews with leaders in agriculture, farming, distribution and more.

Luncheon tickets are available by calling 540-662-3409.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.