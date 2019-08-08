WINCHESTER — More than 50 years after he died in battle, Jerry Malone Jenkins’ friends and loved ones will get to see his face again.
A story in Wednesday’s edition of The Winchester Star about the Winchester man’s photo being missing from the Wall of Faces tribute to the 58,315 U.S. military service personnel killed in the Vietnam War was read by several of his relatives, at least three of whom shared pictures for inclusion in the online memorial.
“Best response ever for a photo!” Janna Hoehn, a volunteer with the Wall of Faces project, said in an email Wednesday from her home in Maui, Hawaii.
Hoehn is on a mission to find every missing photo on the Wall of Faces. Since 2011, she has collected the photos of more than 7,000 fallen service members from across the country, but there are still about 5,000 online memorials that don’t have a face to go with their name.
Jenkins, who was killed on June 16, 1967, in the Hua Nghia province of South Vietnam, was the only Vietnam War casualty from Winchester whose photo was not posted on the wall.
His great-niece, Angela Jenkins of Wardensville, W.Va., said on Wednesday she’s not sure how that happened. Jerry Jenkins has many family members in the Winchester area, including a brother who is Angela Jenkins’ grandfather.
“Maybe they didn’t get in touch with the right people,” she said.
One of Jerry Jenkins’ brothers, David Jenkins of Winchester, worked with another family member last year to restore Jerry Jenkins’ 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air. It won a Top 10 trophy last month at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley’s annual antique and modified car show.
“He was a good brother,” said David Jenkins, who was 18 years old when he was killed. “Wherever he went, I went.”
David Jenkins said some of the information from his brother’s military record that was published in Wednesday’s Star was incorrect. At the time of his death, Jerry Jenkins had just turned 20, not 30, and he had been in Vietnam for five months, not three days.
The Star article also brought to light another government mistake that led to a Frederick County man being listed as a Roanoke resident on the Wall of Faces.
James Rollin McIlwee, a private first class in the Army and 1961 graduate of James Wood High School, was just one month shy of his 23rd birthday when he died on June 20, 1966, at Trung Luong.
“He received a Bronze Star for his actions in the battle,” Vietnam veteran Carmen Rio of Winchester said Wednesday in an email. “An article following his obituary in The Star said he was killed while attacking an enemy machine gun position.”
The mixup regarding McIlwee’s residence occurred because he was inducted into active service in Roanoke. According to Hoehn, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) often listed a soldier’s induction location as his or her hometown.
Since the Wall of Faces utilizes Department of Defense records that can only be changed by the government, Hoehn said McIlwee will continue to be listed as a Roanoke resident.
“It is a shame that the DoD did not state ‘induction location’ and a true home of record,” Hoehn wrote.
McIlwee was among four Frederick County residents who died in Vietnam. The others were Thomas Samuel Clem, Dallas Alan Driver and Harry James Yost.
Jerry Jenkins was one of nine Winchester residents who died in the war or as a result of injuries sustained in the war. The others were Robert Allan Washington, Upton Finley Ashley, John Franklin Morrison Jr., Loring William Carper Jr., Charles Herbert Hodson Jr., Donald Keith Powell, Gregory Jackson Franklin and Lawrence Eugene Fletcher. Washington’s name was not included in Wednesday’s article, which a family member pointed out.
The Wall of Faces is part of the nonprofit Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s ongoing mission to recognize the sacrifices of Americans in the war that was fought from Nov. 1, 1955, to April 30, 1975. The organization’s goal is to display a photo of every person whose name is on its Vietnam Veterans Memorial, commonly referred to as The Wall.
For more information about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund and the Wall of Faces, visit vvmf.org.
— Contact Brian Brehm at bbrehm@winchesterstar.com
Needless to say, it is wonderful that Mr Jenkins picture has been provided. I thank him and all who died who were the Winchester area for their service.
