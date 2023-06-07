Ray Peacemaker is home.
After a week-long search by his family and law enforcement, Peacemaker, 76, of Strasburg, found his way home Friday, much to the joy of the community that loves him. Peacemaker and his daughter, Lesley Lewis of Winchester, are still recovering from the horrifying situation — a series of bad luck, unfortunate events, and the indifference of strangers that left him stranded and alone.
Peacemaker left his Massanutten Manor apartment on Friday, May 26, and traveled to a Bedford, Pennsylvania, speedway where he spent time with friends at the races. The trouble began when he detoured from his usual route home around Hancock, Maryland, because of a traffic backup. He intended to come south from Hagerstown, Maryland, but hit another traffic jam there and continued east with the idea that he’d go southwest through Berryville. Peacemaker missed that turn.
“From then on, I have no idea where I was at, where I was going or anything,” he said from his daughter’s front porch on Monday. He eventually ended up on U.S. Route 1 (Richmond Highway) in Alexandria, where he ran out of gas. His forest green 2004 Ford Ranger was on the side of that major highway for some period before someone helped him push it off to the side and into the parking lot of a strip mall. According to his daughter, Peacemaker is old-fashioned, preferring to use cash, and had left the house with just enough money for his planned outing to the racetrack. He found himself in a strange city with no money for gas and a dead cellphone.
Peacemaker said he tried for days to borrow money from strangers, trying to explain his situation, and promising to pay back the money he needed for gas.
“It’s scary when nobody wants to talk to you. They wouldn’t give you 50 cents or a dollar in case I really got hungry,” he said.
Lewis added that her father did not eat for six days. He used an empty Pepsi bottle from his truck to get water from a nearby spigot. Having returned seven pounds lighter, Peacemaker said he was not concerned about eating while he was missing.
“I was worried about how I’m going to get back home, instead of worried about being hungry. I never got hungry, not one bit. I didn’t do all this stuff on purpose. I would never do that. I wasn’t trying to hide from anybody. I saw cop cars going through. I thought they’d come over to see what was going on,” he said, noting that only two people offered assistance. One man gave him $5 that Peacemaker used to buy a bottle of water and a small amount of gas in case he was forced to leave the parking lot where he was staying, spending hot days and sleeping upright in the truck on cold nights.
“I couldn't walk too far so I thought the best thing I could do was stay where I was at,” Peacemaker said. “I asked people for help. I’m the type of person that I won’t beg for stuff, but I got to the point where I almost did. I had money in the bank, but didn’t have money on me.”
While her father was trying to figure a way out of his situation, Lewis initiated an extensive search, first with the Strasburg Police Department and then with assistance from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, where her husband, R. Lewis, is a deputy.
“I know my dad’s routine. I take care of him. I take care of his meds and do his laundry and take him to get food if he needs it from Food Lion, everything,” said Lewis, explaining that she went to check on her father Sunday after having not heard back from him for a couple days, a situation that was not entirely uncommon as he has a tendency to let his cellphone battery die. “I know his routine. If he’s not at the Queen Street Diner, he’s home in his pink recliner that we gave him watching the Western shows. So when he wasn’t there, I knew. I knew immediately that something wasn't right, especially after dark.”
Lewis shared information about her dad on Facebook, asking the community to help search for him, and as the days passed, she became more frightened.
“He knew that if he could just talk to a police officer, he could have them contact his son-in-law. He knew he’d come get him. He was thinking right if he could have just gotten somebody to talk to him,” said Lewis as she sat with her dad on Monday. “He said he got embarrassed after a while because everybody kept shooing him away. He just got to a point where he was giving up and then that seventh day, he took a chance.”
That Friday, June 2, Peacemaker got the break he needed when he met Chiqui “Jenny” Escobar, who was working her final shift at the nearby J+J Laundromat.
“I ended up close to a laundromat. That’s where I used the bathroom and got me a bottle of water. I asked someone there a couple of days before that and she said, ‘no, we can’t do anything,’” Peacemaker said. But that Friday, Escobar was there alone and so he asked her for help, asking for $20 for gas to get back home.
She went into the back and returned with the $20, plus a bottle of water and a banana, the first food Peacemaker had in a week. He was so overjoyed he “almost kissed her,” he said, adding that he plans to pay her back with interest for her kindness.
“She was the only one who would talk to me a little bit. I said to myself many times, ‘What am I going to do? What am I going to do?’ Nobody wants to lend me any money,” Peacemaker said.
“I think that’s the saddest part of everything. Everybody thinks that everyone who is asking for help just wants it for drugs. You gotta listen before you say no,” said his daughter.
Asked what inspired her to help Peacemaker, Escobar said, “My heart is never wrong. I knew he was a good person and he needed my help, maybe because my dad came to mind. I come from a humble, but very close family, used to helping people in need, even with the little we have.”
Lewis is grateful for Escobar’s generosity. “She’s so sweet. I can’t wait to meet her in person,” she said. “We’ve already made plans. We’re going to do it in a couple of weeks. I can’t let that go unnoticed. I am so thankful that she talked to him when he came in.”
Peacemaker was able to take that cash, get gas, ask for directions, and make his way the 10 or 12 blocks to the Capital Beltway and then to Interstate 66. He was home around lunchtime.
Lewis was at work at Cedar Creek Dental when she got the call that her father was safe.
“The only thing I heard was this lady screaming. She was like ‘your dad’s home. Your dad’s home.’ And, I’m like, ‘who is this?’” Lewis recalled, adding that the call came from someone in the management office at her father’s apartment building. “I think I fell to the floor when I went into the office. On the phone, the first thing I said was ‘Dad, where have you been?’ I could tell in his voice, he sounded really weak. He said, ‘I’ve been lost’ and then I just completely changed my whole demeanor. I said, ‘I’m on my way.’ When I walked in there, I dropped to my knees and cried in his lap.”
Peacemaker spoke with Strasburg Police Lt. Philip Henry and was evaluated by a rescue squad that afternoon. He has since been processing what happened and recovering. A diabetic, Peacemaker suffered a stroke five years ago and was without medication for both conditions for the duration of his ordeal. Lewis said that her dad was severely dehydrated and remains stiff, sore, and emotional, and will undergo further testing this week.
And, while Lewis is thrilled to have him back and grateful to Escobar, she is angry that it took so long for her dad to get the help he needed.
“He said he saw so many cops going back and forth and it’s sad because there was a ‘be on the lookout’ everywhere,” said Lewis. “I’m a huge supporter of law enforcement. My husband is a police officer for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department. I can’t get it out of my head how, as much as this has been covered, how was he not seen? He was right on Route 1.”
Lewis said her husband spoke with a sergeant with the Fairfax County Police Department, who was alarmed and concerned that Peacemaker and his vehicle went unnoticed.
“Our local jurisdictions did a great job with the initial report on him missing and trying to further the investigation. It’s unfortunate that other jurisdictions didn’t take the opportunity to help out someone who was on the side of the road for six days, parked along a major highway,” Deputy Lewis said.
Added his wife, “There's a reason for the alerts that go out. There’s a reason for the picture and the truck and watch out for this vehicle, especially in the state of Virginia, that’s where it was highly publicized. There’s no reason for it. It was completely overlooked.”
Lewis is focused now on helping her father heal. That included a visit to church on Sunday, followed by a meal to celebrate his return. Lewis laughed when she said that she received a call from one of her dad’s neighbors while they were out, reporting to her that he hadn’t been seen in a while.
And his return has meant time at his favorite restaurant, the Queen Street Diner, where Peacemaker eats breakfast every day they’re open.
“Them people are like family. It’s just the way they are. They’ll stay and talk to you. Some places just want to get you in and out,” Peacemaker said.
Added Lewis, “They haven’t let him pay for breakfast since he’s been back.”
