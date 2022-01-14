A 14-year-old Frederick County girl who police say left her home on Sunday has been found safely in Hope, Arkansas.
Rae-Anna Allen was found with Hope resident Christopher Lane Stone, according to a news release on Friday from Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman. Stone, 22, was charged with abduction. Gosnell said further charges are pending.
Gosnell wrote that the Sheriff's Office, which tracked Rae-Anna's phone to help locate her, said there were over 3,000 social media posts about her disappearance that reached 170,000 people. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also shared her information with thousands more people. Sheriff Lenny Millholland thanked investigators, other police agencies and the public for their help in locating Rae-Anna
