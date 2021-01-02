WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating Nichole Lain Waddell, 24, who has been missing since early December.
Waddell was last seen Dec. 9 after arriving by bus to San Francisco from her home in Virginia. She never made it to her planned destination once in California.
Waddell is 5'5", 100 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.
She also has a skull tattoo on the back of her hand, a life line tattoo on her arm & a tattoo of a butterfly with a poppy flower with the word "strength."
If anyone has seen Waddell or knows anything about her whereabouts, contact the Frederick County Sheriff's Office at 540-662-6168.
