WINCHESTER — The body of a woman missing since Wednesday has been found and police have charged her estranged boyfriend with killing her.
Sarah Curran, 22, was found dead around 9:24 a.m. Thursday at a homeless encampment behind the 700 block of Baker Lane in Frederick County, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. Winchester police had been searching for her since Wednesday after receiving a missing persons complaint.
The sheriff's department has charged Larry Mullenax, 25, with second-degree murder over the killing.
Residents of the homeless camp said Mullenax and Curran both lived at the camp and were romantically involved. They said they often heard them and another woman arguing frequently.
See Saturday's Winchester Star for more on the story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.