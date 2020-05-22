Missing you at Quarles Elementary School

Mike Butler, a maintenance technician with Winchester Public Schools, uses a string trimmer behind a chain link fence at Garland Quarles Elementary School on Thursday morning where a message for students, who are home due to the coronavirus pandemic, is made of red plastic cups using the spaces between the links.
