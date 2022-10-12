WINCHESTER — After being sidelined for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic, Highland Food Pantry's premier annual fundraising event returns next month.
Men on a Mission will be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 5 in the fellowship hall of First Presbyterian Church on the Loudoun Street Mall.
"We're gearing up for a really big one this year," said event Chairwoman Vicki Laird, a member of Highland Food Pantry's executive board.
Laird said 30 chefs will cook their signature dishes using ingredients they provide themselves.
"The theme is 'Fiesta Frenzy,' but the chefs can make whatever they want," she said.
Diners then vote for their favorite dishes by placing money in jars that will be located at each chef's table. The winning chef will receive a People's Choice award from Highland Food Pantry.
Men on a Mission will also feature door prizes, an auction and a raffle, and all proceeds are donated to the pantry. That includes money raised through ticket sales, sponsorships and diners' votes.
"You get to have a good time, eat, get full and go away with some fun things knowing that 100% of what you spend goes to feed people," Laird said.
"It's always fun," added Jenny Callis, executive director of Highland Food Pantry. "This year will celebrate that we've survived and that Men on a Mission is back."
Laird said only 300 tickets will be sold at a cost of $30 each because that's the capacity of First Presbyterian Church's fellowship hall. For the first time this year, event organizers are able to accept credit cards as a form of payment.
For information about buying tickets to Men on a Mission, email highlandpantrywinc@gmail.com. To learn more about the event or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities or being a chef at next month's event, visit highlandpantrywinc.org.
