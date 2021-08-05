WINCHESTER — The Winchester Rescue Mission is seeking the city's blessing to open a new homeless shelter at 2655 Valley Ave., in a vacant single-story building that, in recent years, has served as a loan company and a restaurant.
The first step in opening the shelter on the 1.9-acre parcel of land is obtaining a conditional-use permit (CUP) from City Council allowing its operation in Winchester's Highway Commercial (B-2) district.
"The [CUP] request is for a multi-family dwelling but it is actually going to be used as a homeless shelter," interim Winchester Zoning Administrator Patrick Elwell told the city's Planning Commission during its Tuesday work session. "It will be an emergency shelter with daytime outreach services."
Winchester Rescue Mission is seeking the multi-family CUP because, Elwell said, the city's zoning ordinances do not include any provisions for homeless shelters.
"There's really no definition that it fits under," he told the commission. "However, based on the preliminary plans provided by the applicant, it really doesn't meet the characteristics of a multi-family dwelling."
How, then, has the city allowed any homeless shelter to operate within its boundaries? Elwell said the workaround in the past has been to approve shelters as an accessory use for churches or, in the case of Winchester Rescue Mission's primary homeless shelter at 435 N. Cameron St., to grandfather its operations into Winchester's zoning ordinances.
"We haven't had an independent shelter come up anywhere" prior to the Rescue Mission's CUP application, Elwell said.
According to documentation submitted to Rouss City Hall, Winchester Rescue Mission wants to use the 11,522-square-foot building at 2655 Valley Ave. as a place where homeless people can sleep at night and escape the elements during the day. The mission's executive director, Brandon Thomas, has said Winchester's existing homeless shelters only allow people to stay there at night to sleep, and clients are expected to be out of the facilities during the daytime.
Several rooms in the Valley Avenue building would have bunk beds to be used by people in need of emergency, temporary shelter, and there would be a large, open room filled with sleeping cots, Elwell said. Mission officials have not yet said how many beds would be in the facility or how many people the shelter could accommodate on a daily basis.
Additionally, the building would include shared rest rooms, a shared kitchen, community rooms, a dining area, space for outreach services such as job training and placement, and an office for staff.
"I think it's a great utilization of that building," Commissioner Brandan Pifer said.
"I agree. I think this would be a great thing for the city," Commissioner Paul Richardson added. "It's tricky, though, passing it knowing it doesn't meet what the current ordinance says."
A public hearing on the mission's CUP application will be held at the Planning Commission's Aug. 17 business meeting. The panel's recommendation will then be forwarded to City Council when it makes a final determination on the request.
If the city approves the CUP application, Winchester Rescue Mission officials said they intend to buy the Valley Avenue property. Its value is assessed by the city at $1,480,400, and it is currently listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Realty at $1,299,000.
As for the current absence of zoning regulations for homeless shelters in the city, Elwell said "staff has recognized this gap in the ordinance" and plans on drafting an amendment that will be presented to the Planning Commission sometime in the future.
"A text amendment is almost certainly necessary," Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said.
Attending Tuesday afternoon's Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring and members John Tagnesi, Brandon Pifer, Paul Richardson and Leesa Mayfield. Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and member David Ray were absent.
