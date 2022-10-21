WINCHESTER — An inadvertent encounter at the Joint Judicial Center in downtown Winchester led to a mistrial being declared in a Frederick County child abuse case.
But that doesn’t mean defendant Joshua Michael Reed, 38, of Frederick County, is off the hook. A new trial has already been scheduled.
Reed is charged with two counts of child abuse by a parent, two counts of child cruelty and a single count of malicious wounding. If convicted, he would face a maximum sentence of life in prison.
On Wednesday morning, the third day of what was scheduled to be a five-day trial, Reed was transported from the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County to the Joint Judicial Center. While the inmate was being escorted into the courthouse from its secure sally port, jurors that were hearing his case were entering the facility from another door on the same side of the building.
Frederick County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ross Spicer said both entrances led to the same hallway. The handcuffed Reed happened to pass through one end of the hallway just as some jury members were walking through the other end.
When proceedings began on Wednesday morning, Reed’s defense team told Judge William W. Eldridge IV that some members of the jury may have seen Reed while he was in detention. In Virginia, Spicer said, jurors are not allowed to see defendants in shackles or a jail uniform because it can potentially taint their opinion regarding guilt or innocence.
Eldridge questioned the jurors and learned that some people on the 15-member panel had indeed seen Reed in the custody of law enforcement. That prompted the judge to declare a mistrial, Spicer said.
That doesn’t mean Reed’s troubles are over, though. A new five-day jury trial has already been scheduled for March 6 in Frederick County Circuit Court, and Reed continues to be held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
Reed is accused of physically abusing his 3-month-old daughter so severely that she became permanently blind and suffered fractures to her ribs, right tibia (shinbone) and right clavicle (collarbone).
The girl, who was born on Jan. 1, 2021, and is now nearly 2 years old, is currently staying with other family members but, according to her mother’s testimony on Tuesday, is in the process of transitioning back to her Frederick County home. The move has been slowed because of the child’s blindness and developmental delays.
The alleged abuse of the baby is believed to have started sometime in late March 2021. The mother said that’s when her daughter began to cry every time she was in Reed’s presence, and there were two occasions in the weeks that followed when bruises appeared on the child’s leg and cheek.
On April 25, 2021, the mother said she was working in her home office while Reed was caring for the baby in their living room. When the child started crying and screaming, the mother checked and noticed the girl’s left eye was swollen and bruised.
The mother said she and Reed took the baby to the MedExpress Urgent Care at 207 Gateway Drive near Winchester, then to Winchester Medical Center‘s Emergency Department.
When hospital physicians saw the severity of the baby’s eye injury, they transferred her to Inova Fairfax Medical Campus. In Fairfax, doctors performed a full body scan and discovered the baby had broken bones in various stages of healing and had lost her eyesight due to dislocated lenses and detached retinas.
Inova Fairfax officials suspected child abuse, the mother testified.
In court documents filed before Monday’s start of the child abuse trial, Reed said he did not know how his daughter got hurt. While he has not blamed the girl’s mother or anyone else, his attorney, David Hensley, noted on Tuesday that several people other than Reed were alone with the baby in the weeks leading up to her injuries being discovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.