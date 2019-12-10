WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department is investigating the cause of a mobile home fire in the Regency Lakes neighborhood that displaced six people on Friday.
The fire occurred in the 100 block of West Fowler Drive and was reported just before 2 p.m., according to a Monday media release from fire officials. The fire involved a storage unit and the east end of a mobile home. Firefighters took preventative action to keep the fire from spreading to a second mobile home.
No one was at home when the fire broke out, but a cat was rescued, the release says. One firefighter was injured. The extent of the injuries was not provided in the release.
The residence did not have smoke alarms, according to the release.
The local chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. Kathy Trenum, the American Red Cross Shenandoah Valley disaster program specialist, said financial assistance was provided to the residents to help them with their immediate needs.
Those interested in helping the displaced occupants should call the American Red Cross Shenandoah Valley chapter at 540-662-5412.
