GAINESBORO — A May 27 fire that destroyed a mobile home in the 700 block of Siler Road in Frederick County may have been set.
The fire may have started at multiple places inside the trailer, according to a search warrant affidavit filed on May 29 in Frederick County Circuit Court. The woman inside, who had to be rescued by firefighters, had recently been a domestic violence victim, the affidavit indicated.
“The occupant of the dwelling was disoriented during the brief interview prior to her being transported to the hospital and sedated,” Lt. Adam Hounshell, a deputy fire marshal with the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department, wrote in the affidavit. “It is unknown whether she was impaired or possibly suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation. The occupant was recently the victim of domestic violence which resulted in a protective order, which has expired.”
Deputy Chief and Fire Marshal S. Mark Showers said in an email on Thursday that carpet samples from two separate areas in the the trailer were sent to a Virginia Department of Forensic Science lab and that the fire remains under investigation. Showers previously said the woman called her brother about the fire and the brother called 911.
The woman was pulled out of the burning trailer by Chief Don Jackson of the Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company and a few firefighters around 2:45 a.m. She was not seriously injured.
