WINCHESTER — On Friday, students found out what it’s like to serve on a jury and give testimony in a trial under the guidance of Judge Elizabeth Kellas Burton in the Joint Judicial Center.
Kellas Burton, a juvenile and domestic relations court judge in the 26th Judicial Circuit, oversaw a mock trial presented by a group of Daniel Morgan Middle School eighth-graders.
The defendant in the hypothetical case was a Handley High School student charged in a felony reckless driving crash that caused a death. The defendant was using a cellphone when the crash occurred.
Two juries were impaneled. Both found the defendant, who did not testify, guilty. One jury sentenced the defendant to the maximum sentence of five years in prison, while the other jury sentenced the defendant to 12 months in jail with a $2,500 fine.
Harmony Cannon, 13, played the role of the prosecutor. She learned in the two weeks preparing for the mock trial that it takes a lot of hard work to be a lawyer.
“You can’t just sign up for the money,” she said.
Gilberto Ibarra, 13, said he learned there are severe consequences for lying on the witness stand. Gilberto testified as a witness for the prosecution during the mock trial.
Gilberto testified that he was a passenger in the car in which his friend and coworker “Cameron” died. He said Cameron kept his eyes on the road at all times, but he was blinded by the headlights of an oncoming vehicle driven by the defendant “Adrian.”
Kellas Burton said she went to Daniel Morgan Middle School and was inspired to become a lawyer when she participated in a mock trial as a sixth grader.
“These children do a remarkable job, because it’s a very complicated process and they do very well with it,” she said.
