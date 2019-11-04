WINCHESTER — The man who piloted the Memphis Belle in World War II, confronted the horrors of the Vietnam War and conducted psychokinetic experiments on children was in Winchester this weekend for a three-day celebration of his expansive career.
Actor, writer and director Matthew Modine was the subject of a nine-movie retrospective, Full Metal Modine, at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester.
“I don’t think a nine-film retrospective of my work has ever been done,” Modine said during an interview Saturday at the Alamo at 181 Kernstown Commons. “This is quite an honor.”
The retrospective started Friday and featured seven of Modine’s best-known movies — “Full Metal Jacket,” “Married to the Mob,” “Vision Quest,” “Cutthroat Island,” “Pacific Heights,” “Memphis Belle” and “Birdy” — plus a rare theatrical screening of the HBO television production “And the Band Played On” and a surprise showing of “If...Dog...Rabbit,” a 1999 film directed by Modine that had very limited distribution due to behind-the-scenes drama.
Following each film, Modine answered questions from audience members and mingled with fans in the theater’s lobby.
One of Modine’s most well-known projects was not part of the retrospective, but was frequently asked about by fans. “Stranger Things,” a Netflix television series, features Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner, a dubious researcher determined to harness the telepathic powers of a young girl known only as Eleven.
Brenner apparently died in the first season’s final episode, but Modine thinks his character survived the horrific attack from a demonic creature known as a Demogorgon.
“The Duffer brothers [show creators Matt and Ross Duffer] said that Dr. Brenner wasn’t dead,” Modine said. “If you don’t see a body, the man is not dead.”
The failure to show Brenner’s body gave rise to numerous fan theories about Brenner’s true fate and the possibility of the character’s return to “Stranger Things,” which starts shooting its fourth season in January. Those theories really caught fire at the end of Season 3, when two Russian prison guards talked cryptically about a detained American that some people speculated was Brenner.
“That’s a question for the Duffer brothers,” he said. “It’s exciting to think that Dr. Brenner would return.”
Modine said he would welcome the opportunity to return to “Stranger Things” because it is available in more countries than even his most popular theatrical films.
“’Full Metal Jacket’ is arguably the most successful film of my career, and it may be known in 120 territories around the world,” he said. “Netflix is in 162 territories.”
Director Stanley Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket,” released in 1987, propelled Modine to a new level of stardom thanks to his intense performance as Sgt. J.T. “Joker” Davis, a young man whose sarcastic sense of humor does little to shield him from the horrors of the Vietnam War.
“To be able to work with one of the best filmmakers to get behind a motion picture camera, to have the pleasure of spending two years of my life with him and becoming friends with such an amazing person, was life-changing,” Modine said of Kubrick.
It was an earlier Vietnam-related movie, “Birdy,” that first brought Modine to Kubrick’s attention. The 1984 Alan Parker film is about two teenage friends, played by Modine and Nicholas Cage, who are physically and emotionally shattered by the war.
“Birdy” is also known for the then 20-year-old Cage’s real-life decision to have two of his front teeth pulled to better portray the injuries his character sustained in Vietnam. However, Modine said it wasn’t as extreme as it sounds.
“His eye teeth were baby teeth,” Modine said while pointing to his own upper teeth. “He was going to have to take them out anyway, so he took them out during the filming.”
Full Metal Modine concluded Sunday evening with “If...Dog...Rabbit” (aka “One Last Score”), a movie directed by, written by and starring Modine that was not advertised prior to the Alamo’s retrospective. The film is so rare that Modine had to bring his own copy for the screening, and Sunday was the first time he had watched the 20-year-old movie with an audience.
“It’s a movie about what might have happened in my life had I stayed in Imperial Beach,” Modine said about the small California city where he graduated from high school in 1977. “Everybody that I went to high school with is either dead from violent crimes, in jail or prison, or police officers. ... The opportunities that presented themselves there were mostly violent crimes and drug smuggling.”
Ironically, the cautionary crime story barely made it into theaters because the producer allegedly used the movie to illegally launder several million dollars. Since the financial scheme would end once the film was released, Modine said he and others had to sneak into editing rooms after hours to complete the project.
“At one point, they had another editor come in and mix the reels up so it made no sense,” he said. “We’d stay there all night to put the film together and back in order.”
Andy Gyurisin, director of programs and promotions at Winchester’s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, smiled as he assured Modine prior to the screening of “If...Dog...Rabbit” that the film reels would be shown in the proper order.
Full Metal Modine was part of an extended celebration marking Alamo’s 10th year in Winchester. Another anniversary event is scheduled for Nov. 18 and 19, when film critic and historian Leonard Maltin and his daughter, Jessie Maltin, will make two special appearances at the theater. Tickets for each event are $12 and can be purchased at drafthouse.com.
