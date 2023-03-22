Six modular classrooms are coming to Jordan Springs Elementary School for the 2023-24 school year to help alleviate overcrowding, the Frederick County School Board has decided.
Board members on Tuesday unanimously approved adding the trailers at the school, which opened less than three years ago in Stephenson but is already at 118% capacity.
The problem at Jordan Springs is particularly pressing because the school division runs the risk of losing approximately $800,000 in classroom-reduction Title 1 funding if guidelines for teacher-to-student ratios are not met.
A decision needed to be made at Tuesday's meeting so the modular classrooms could be ordered and hopefully ready when the school year starts in August. They will have key-fob locks and be surrounded by a security fence behind the school, but they will not have bathrooms. The cost to add them is $600,000.
School Board members have expressed regret about adding more modular classrooms to the division's school campuses— there are currently 45 at various locations (seven of the division's 19 schools are considered overcapacity) — but they ultimately agreed it's the option that will have the least impact on students. These will be the first modulars at Jordan Springs, which opened in September of 2020 with 25 classrooms and room for 508 students at a cost of $27 million. Jordan Springs is the county's 12th elementary school. It is now 92 students overcapacity. The building is smaller than initially planned because the Board of Supervisors allocated $1.5 million less than what was requested by school officials for the project, resulting in a size reduction.
At previous meetings, Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent George Hummer and Jordan Springs Principal Justin Raymond recommended adding modular classrooms to address the overcrowding issue, with a long-term plan to expand the school by eight classrooms for an estimated $9.5 million.
It's unclear at this time if the division will be able to obtain funding for an expansion. In April of 2017, one of the conditions agreed upon for the county to fund construction of Jordan Springs was that the Board of Supervisors would not be "asked to appropriate any additional capital funding for the facility for a minimum of 15 years."
"I think whatever intervention we choose for the capacity relief at Jordan Springs will come at a cost. It could be financial. It could be instructional," said School Board member Ellen White (Red Bud). "I don't think we should ever have our students bear the cost of restructuring programs when we have the option of modulars. So I am in full support of the modulars. I would ask board members to advocate for always addressing our capital necessities, essential expansions to schools to accommodate our current, impending, and unavoidable growth."
"I was able to go out to Jordan Springs and meet with Mr. Raymond and he really laid out what the need is. We have teachers coming into that school next year that we don't have a place for right now," added School Board member Brian Hester (at-large). "This is not the long-term solution, but it's something we need to consider now."
There was some discussion about whether the modular classrooms would be ready in August, even if ordered now.
"It's just not a very good construction environment, and there are just some unknowns, and this is a very, very tight window," said Frederick County Public Schools Supervisor of Construction Kevin Kenney. But he added that staff had everything prepared to begin the process of bringing modular classrooms to Jordan Springs.
In other business, the board unanimously approved moving forward with a rezoning study to determine if a comprehensive and more costly rezoning process would help ease student overcrowding and balance enrollment numbers in the division. The study will take three to four months to complete and will be done by Cropper GIS Consulting. Its cost is not known at this time, school officials indicated.
Frederick County's population has grown 3.6% since 2020, according to the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center, and the Winchester-Frederick County metropolitan area has been Virginia's fastest-growing metro during that same time period.
