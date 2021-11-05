The stalled prosecution of a Frederick County man accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl in Clarke and Frederick counties in 2019 has restarted.
In November of last year, Steven Alan Lingle was found mentally incompetent and committed to Western State Hospital, a state mental hospital in Staunton. But after a few months there, authorities said his condition was rehabilitated and he was returned to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County where he was being held without bond Friday.
A trial date on the Frederick County charges is expected to be set when he is scheduled to appear in Frederick Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday. He is due in Clarke Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on Dec. 6.
The girl told police Lingle fondled and penetrated her with his hands and performed oral sex on her. He was arrested on Jan. 12 of last year. Besides rape, Lingle has been charged in Frederick County with aggravated sexual battery, object penetration and two counts of forcible sodomy. In Clarke County, he's charged with aggravated sexual battery, object penetration and violation of a child.
Lingle, 67, of the 100 block of Sequoia Drive, was committed after clinical psychologists Sara E. Boyd and April M. Szilagyi deemed him incompetent. Defense attorney Thomas Lemuel Fox said Lingle has vascular dementia. It's a form of brain damage due to lack of blood flow to the brain. Symptoms include problems with judgement and reasoning.
After Lingle was found competent, Fox sought another evaluation. In a June 7 motion, Fox questioned Lingle's mental state.
"Mr. Lingle demonstrates no real understanding of the charges against him. He does not maintain hygiene. He insists that his wife is deceased though she is not," Fox wrote. "Mr. Lingle's reactions to counsel vary from day to day. At times, he is disagreeable and insists the charges against him have already been dropped. At other times, he agrees with counsel by nodding and saying 'yes,' but is not able to elaborate or explain to counsel the decisions he is purportedly making."
However, in a Thursday interview, Fox said Lingle is now more stable and his conversations with him have "more or less" been coherent. "The doctors consensus is that he is competent," Fox said.
