WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man admitted to molesting a 15-year-old girl multiple times, according to police.
Jeremy Lane Westfall was arrested on May 31 and charged with aggravated sexual battery. After the girl’s mother contacted police, Westfall was questioned by county Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Allison Jr. at Westfall’s apartment in the 100 block of Pyramid Drive.
“Jeremy stated to me that he had admitted to his family that he had fondled [the girl’s] breasts on multiple occasions, most recently at his [apartment] approximately one to two months ago,” Allison wrote in a criminal complaint.
Westfall, 52, was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Monday. He is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 9:30 a.m. on July 25.
