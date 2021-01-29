WINCHESTER — A Cross Junction man who groped a 14-year-old girl received a four-year suspended sentence in Frederick County Circuit Court on Thursday that included 4½ months time served.
“I’m ashamed of what I did and the pain I brought upon my family,” Dennis Lee Herolt told Judge Alexander R. Iden before being sentenced. “I’m very sorry.”
In a plea bargain, Herolt pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery. A second count was dismissed as part of the agreement. State sentencing guidelines recommended probation rather than incarceration for one count and one day to three months for both counts. The guidelines took into consideration that the 75-year-old Herolt has no criminal record.
The charges were for two occasions when Herolt touched the girl’s breasts under her clothes last year between Jan. 1 and July 31. Marie E. Acosta, an assistant county commonwealth’s attorney, told Iden that the investigation began after the girl told her father who confronted Herolt.
Herolt admitted to the father and later to a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he groped the girl three times, but said the first time was accidental. He said the recent death of his wife contributed to his behavior. Acosta said the girl and her family supported the sentence.
Herolt, of the 200 block of Hollow View Drive, was arrested on Sept. 13 and has been jailed at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center since then. While in jail, Herolt underwent a psychosexual evaluation that found he was a low risk for re-offending, according to his attorney Timothy R. Johnson.
The agreement calls for Herolt to register as a sex offender for life and have no unsupervised contact with minors. He will be on three years of supervised probation.
