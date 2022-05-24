WINCHESTER — Confronted with molestation allegations, Steven Alan Lingle initially denied them and claimed his 4-year-old victim had been sexually provocative towards him.
But the evidence against him was overwhelming, according to Heather D. Enloe, an assistant commonwealth's attorney. Prior to Lingle plea bargaining in Frederick County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Enloe told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV that the girl gave a detailed description of the molestation to investigators. The girl, who suffered from a urinary tract infection due to the abuse, told investigators Lingle tried to cover up the abuse.
"The defendant directed her not to say anything to anyone," Enloe said. "It would be their little secret."
Lingle pleaded no contest to object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of forcible sodomy for the abuse, which included digital penetration and oral sex. In a no-contest plea, a defendant doesn't admit guilt, but concedes there is enough evidence for a conviction. The plea is considered a conviction by the courts.
As part of the plea agreement, a rape charge was dismissed and the mandatory life sentence for object sexual penetration was dropped. However, Judge Alexander R. Iden still has the option of imposing a life sentence for the charge against the 68-year-old Lingle. State sentencing guideline recommendations haven't been calculated yet.
The abuse occurred in Clarke and Frederick counties between March 4, 2018, and Nov. 13, 2019, when the girl was 3 and 4 years old. It was discovered after the girl's father found Lingle in bed with the girl in a Clarke County home and contacted authorities. The plea came a month after Lingle pleaded no contest in Clarke County Circuit Court to aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration.
Prosecution of Lingle was delayed after he was found in 2020 to have vascular dementia, a type of brain damage that impairs judgement and reasoning. He was sent to a state psychiatric hospital and his condition was deemed restored in November.
Lingle, of the 100 block of Sequoia Drive in Frederick County, is scheduled to be sentenced on the Clarke and Frederick charges in Clarke County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on Aug. 29.
