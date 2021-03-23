WINCHESTER — A man who molested an underage girl between 2006-09 will be imprisoned up to 14 years.
Elmer M. Amaya Orellana, 47, was sentenced on March 16 in Winchester Circuit Court to 90 years with 76 years suspended. The sentencing came after he entered Alford pleas on Dec. 8 to forcible sodomy and five counts of aggravated sexual battery. In an Alford plea, which is considered a conviction by the courts, a defendant doesn't admit guilt but concedes there is enough evidence for conviction.
The abuse began when the girl was 12 and included forced masturbation and sodomy. The abuse included a rape in a car after Amaya Orellana got her in the vehicle using the pretext of giving her driving lessons. In 2011, the now 27-year-old girl told one of her teachers and a school resource officer about the abuse, and the girl's stepsister said she witnessed Amaya Orellana groping the girl.
When police attempted to question him, Amaya Orellana, an El Salvadoran citizen, left for El Salvador. He was arrested in Winchester in 2019. The girl and her stepsister said they initially kept silent about the abuse due to threats by Amaya Orellana that he would harm them or their family. The girl's stepsister said a drunken Amaya Orellana was violent to her and on one occasion beat her on the legs with a wooden plank for coming home late from soccer practice.
State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of eight years, eight months, a midpoint of 15 years, seven months and a maximum of 18 years, eight months. Defense attorney Peter T. Hansen sought a 12-year sentence.
In a March 12 motion to Judge Brian Madden, he said there was no physical evidence of sodomy. He also questioned the girl's veracity noting she didn't say she was sodomized until 2019. Hansen said the girl and the stepsister were motivated to make allegations against his client due to the physical punishment he meted out while living with them.
Hansen said Amaya Orellana had returned to Winchester in late 2011 or early 2012 and was unaware of the charges against him. He said some of Amaya Orellana's relatives spoke highly of him. In letters to Madden, Amaya Orellana's niece described him as "kind" and "hardworking." Amaya Orellana's brother described him as an "exemplary" brother and a good son.
Hansen also argued that the girl's statements against Amaya Orellena were motivated by him ending his relationship with the girl's mother. He argued for leniency, saying there was no evidence of physical abuse.
"There were no medical reports produced in connection with the case," Hansen wrote. "There has been no victim's statement produced that indicates any 'serious physical abuse' and most importantly, there was no contemporaneous accusation of physical abuse at the time of the initial accusation."
In a response motion, Keith R. Buzby, an assistant commonwealth's attorney, wrote that a sentencing guidelines commission official said there was evidence of physical abuse and it should be factored into the guidelines.
"While the defendant is certainly entitled to a vigorous argument as to clemency, the commonwealth cannot help but question just how much the defendant does indeed accept criminal responsibility," Buzby wrote Madden. "These crimes occurred over a three-year period to a young victim whose childhood was stolen from her and who suffered an unimaginable amount of trauma and pain. The commonwealth has agreed to ask for no more than 14 years incarceration, and she further asserts that justice demands nothing less."
(1) comment
Here we go again. He's given 90 years and ends up serving 14, if that. Why bother giving him the 90. There is something wrong with the Court system.
