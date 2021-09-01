WINCHESTER — A Stephens City man who molested an 11-year-old girl will serve up to two years, three months.
In a plea bargain on Thursday in Frederick Circuit Court, Vicente Espinosa Gomez pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery and was sentenced to 20 years with 12 years, 9 months suspended. An indecent liberties charge was dismissed as part of the agreement. Additionally, the Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office agreed not to prosecute two other complaints against Espinosa Gomez made on May 26 and June 15, according to Kristen G. Zalenski, an assistant commonwealth's attorney.
The molestation occurred on May 10 while Espinosa Gomez, 33, of the 100 block of Robin Avenue, was giving the girl a ride. He touched her inappropriately despite her telling him to stop. The girl reported the groping to police shortly after it occurred.
State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of one year, 10 months, a midpoint of three years, four months and a maximum of five years, one month. Upon release, Espinosa Gomez will be on five years of supervised probation during which time he can have no unsupervised contact with children and he must register as a sex offender for life. The agreement also includes a lifetime no-contact ban between Espinosa Gomez and the victim and four of her relatives.
