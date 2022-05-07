WINCHESTER — On the day he was scheduled to stand trial for molesting an 8-year-old girl, Irvin Manuel Cruz Sales pleaded guilty on Friday in Winchester Circuit Court to aggravated sexual battery and indecent acts with a child.
Preliminary state sentencing guidelines recommend a minimum of one year and 11 months and a maximum of eight years and eight months, according to Heather D. Hovermale, Winchester commonwealth's attorney. However, Hovermale stressed the guidelines could change significantly after a pre-sentence investigation is done of Cruz Sales, who has no prior criminal record. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Aug. 23.
The guilty plea came three days after Judge Brian M. Madden denied a motion by defense attorney Gerardo M. Delgado to have Cruz Sales' confession ruled inadmissible. Cruz Sales confessed on Sept. 30, 2020, a day after admitting to police that he touched the girl's vagina over her clothing and exposed his penis to her in his South Loudoun Street home.
The confession was made through a Spanish interpreter on police body camera video and in a written statement. Cruz Sales, a 28-year-old Honduran immigrant with a sixth-grade education who doesn't speak English, was read his Miranda warning in Spanish before confessing. Delgado contended the interview by police at Cruz Sales' home was coercive and his client didn't fully understand the right to remain silent. However, Madden, who watched two officers' body camera footage of the interview before Tuesday's hearing, said police acted properly and Cruz Sales appeared to have a guilty conscience.
Hovermale said in an interview that she was relieved that the now 10-year-old girl didn't have to testify. She said the girl had been in tears on Friday morning, but smiled after Winchester police dog Leo — which stands for Law Enforcement Officer — was brought into court to be her comfort dog. The 1-year-old Labrador, who is the police department's mascot, was being used as a comfort dog for the first time.
