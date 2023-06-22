Mom Power

Willy Eberhardt, 3, of Winchester, gets a power boost from his mom, Rose Eberhardt, as he rides his scooter along East Cork Street to his violin lesson at the Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy Wednesday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

