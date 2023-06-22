Most Popular
Strong support in Shenandoah County delivers French win in GOP state Senate primary
Faith Harbaugh named Middletown Citizen Of The Year
Frederick County: Jewell defeats Brannon in GOP primary for Back Creek supervisors' race
Antle convicted on charges of buying endangered lion cubs
Special-use permit for country inn at Carter Hall approved
Open Forum: Mr. Adkins, it is time to go
BAR reconsiders its reconsideration, says columns must go
Millbrook hires Uhler as its coordinator of student activites
'It was a tough choice': Voters cast ballots in Virginia Senate District 1 primary
Sheriff still seeking to reunite owners with stolen items
Latest AP News
- Wisconsin income taxes would be cut 15% on average under Republican plan
- Ryan Kelley, ex-candidate for Michigan governor, makes deal over Jan. 6 case
- Congressional report says there's an extremely high risk Temu's supply chains have forced labor
- Kentucky attorney general asks FBI to investigate donations to his rival in governor's race
Virginia News
- Qatar Investment Authority is buying a stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, AP source says
- Backlash to data centers prompts political upset in northern Virginia
- ‘Tiger King’ star 'Doc' Antle convicted of wildlife trafficking in Virginia
- Ousted incumbents, key matchups set: Takeaways from Virginia's primary election
