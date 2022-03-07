Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Cloudy and windy with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.