MIDLOTHIAN — At the end of the first, second and third quarters, the Millbrook girls’ basketball team made runs at Monacan that put a charge into its fans and showed it could play with the Chiefs.
The Chiefs responded with strong spurts of their own to start the second, third and fourth quarters, though, and the Pioneers could simply never catch up.
Monacan held off a feisty Millbrook squad with a 74-64 win on Tuesday in the Class 4 state semifinals at Midlothian High School. The Chiefs (25-2) advance to Friday’s Class 4 state title game against Hampton, a 54-49 winner over Loudoun Valley in Tuesday’s other semifinal. The game will take place at 12:30 p.m. at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.
The Pioneers (27-3) entered the fourth quarter trailing 52-45 and could never get closer. Millbrook cut its deficit to 60-53 on a free throw from Kennedi Rooks (13 points) with 3:15 left and 64-57 on a putback from senior Ali Hauck (14 points) with 2:02 left, but Monacan (25-2) finished the Pioneers off with its free-throw shooting.
The Chiefs had a remarkable 45 free throw attempts. Monacan only made 25, but it made 11 of its last 15 in the fourth quarter, including two technical free throws with 18 seconds left that completed the scoring because a Millbrook uniform number did not match up with what was in the scorebook. The Chiefs’ quickness resulted in 17 free throws in the first half, and they were in the one-and-one with 47 seconds left in the third quarter.
Millbrook — which was led by Avery O’Roke’s 23 points — fell behind 18-6, then scored the last seven points of the first quarter to make it 18-13. Monacan then answered with six straight points to start the second quarter.
Emily Magee (10 points) fired up the Millbrook crowd with a 3-pointer with 49 seconds left in the first half, sending the game into halftime 35-29 Monacan after an 11-5 Pioneer run.
An O’Roke jumper made it 35-31 to start the second half, but Kaira Winston dribbled through the Millbrook zone twice for layups, then had a traditional three-point play after being fouled on a layup attempt to make it 42-31 Chiefs with 6:37 left in the third quarter.
Magee had another 3-pointer for Millbrook with 1:00 left in the third quarter to make it 50-45 to complete an 8-0 run, but Monacan scored the last two points of the third quarter and the first six of the fourth to make it 58-45.
“It seemed like we would make some runs, then we’d get stagnant, then we tried to pick it up,” Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. said. “When you get to this level, you can’t get stagnant.”
Millbrook committed only five turnovers in the second half after committing 17 in the first, but the Pioneers made only 14 of 41 shots after halftime after making 11 of 23 in the first half against Monacan’s aggressive man defense.
Though it was a disappointing loss, a Pioneers team that made it one round further than last year and finished 27-3 was proud of its effort this year, which included Class 4 Northwestern District regular season and tournament titles.
“I give the girls credit for their effort,” Green said. “The seniors, they’ve had a great run. Not too many high school teams get more than 100 wins in four years. You can’t ask for anything better. I love their effort, I love their hustle. A great group of girls.”
Other Millbrook seniors besides Hauck and Magee are Cianna Harrison, Vanessa Cooper and Mallory Taylor.
“I wouldn’t want to be on any other team,” Hauck said. “Winchester, I think we represent the name very well every year. Being in the Final Four is an accomplishment. I’m proud.”
Lena Lee had 24 points and Jordan Hodges had 22 for Monacan.
