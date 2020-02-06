RICHMOND — The voter registration deadline for the March 3, 2020, Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary is this Monday.
Here's how to register to vote or update your voter registration information:
- By mail: Applications must be postmarked by Feb. 10.
- In-person: Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Feb. 10.
- Online: Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 10.
Any Virginian can check or update their registration name or address, or register for the first time at the Department of Election's online Citizen Portal at www.elections.virginia.gov/vote.
To register to vote in Virginia, you must:
- be a U.S. citizen,
- be a resident of Virginia,
- be at least 18 years old by the date of the November General Election (November 3, 2020). Note: 17 year olds who register by Feb. 10 and turn 18 by Nov. 3, 2020, are eligible to vote in the March 3 Presidential Primary.
- have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony,
- have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated,
- not be registered and plan to vote in another state.
In addition to registering online, eligible Virginians may also register at their local voter registration office. You may look up information about your office online at www.elections.virginia.gov/vro.
Voter registration applications are also available at DMV customer service centers, social service offices, public libraries and other state and local government offices.
For more information about registering, local voter registration offices, absentee voting, acceptable photo IDs and more, visit the Department of Elections website at vote.virginia.gov, call toll-free at 800-552-9745 or TTY 711
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.