WINCHESTER — It looks like Winchester will be able to salvage its curbside recycling program, but the service will no longer be free.
City Council on Tuesday unanimously forwarded a proposal to implement a monthly $3-per-household fee to cover the expenses of transporting recyclables to a processing facility near Manassas. The $3 will be added to the existing $10 monthly fee for curbside trash collection.
Southern Scrap Inc., the Frederick County firm that processes the city’s recycled materials, announced earlier this month it will stop accepting all plastics and cans as of July 15. This followed the company’s decision in January to stop accepting glass and most plastics from Winchester.
City Council must now decide if Winchester's recyclables should be trucked to another processor in Manassas at a cost of $105 per ton, or if the city should stop recycling and take everything to the Frederick County Landfill.
"There is really no good solution for any of this," Councilor Corey Sullivan said Tuesday.
Over the past two weeks, Winchester conducted an online survey to determine if city residents would rather pay a fee for recycling or scrap the program altogether.
"We had an amazing response to the survey," Public Services Director Perry Eisenach told council.
Out of 1,119 responses, 775 people said they want to continue recycling, 329 said everything should be taken to the landfill, and 15 had no opinion.
Council members said they would honor the majority's preference, but some councilors balked at charging a fee for a service that, until now, has been offered at no charge.
"Three dollars, in addition to all the other dollars, certainly comes up to be a lot for some of our residents," Councilor Kim Herbstritt said.
The national recycling crisis began in 2017 when China said it would stop accepting most recyclables from the United States. As U.S. recycling firms were inundated with extra materials, the value of recyclables plummeted. That meant localities stopped receiving payments for raw recycling materials, eliminating a revenue source that was critical to offsetting the costs of municipal recycling programs.
When Eisenach first discussed the recycling situation with council on June 11, he estimated it would cost $220,000 a year, plus at least $25,000 in transportation expenses, to process Winchester's paper, cardboard, cans and plastics at a facility near Manassas operated by Republic Services. The plant does not accept glass.
On Tuesday, Eisenach said he found another facility about 40 miles away in Williamsport, Md., that pays $15 a ton for discarded paper and cardboard. Since Winchester recycles approximately 1,200 tons of of paper products every year, using the Maryland plant would trim more than $100,000 from the anticipated cost of hauling all of the city's recyclables to Manassas.
He had no such luck finding processing plants for Winchester's other recyclables. Trex Co. Inc., which uses plastic to manufacture lumber alternatives, will not accept plastic bags that have been placed in recycling bins or collection trucks, and a recently opened facility in Martinsburg, W.Va., that converts waste products to energy is not accepting new customers.
Eisenach said Winchester Scrap Metal pays 20 cents a pound for pure aluminum, but the price plummets to 4 cents a pound if the aluminum is mixed with other metals like tin and steel.
Councilor Judy McKiernan said she believes Winchester residents would be willing to do additional sorting of metal cans if it meant the money paid for aluminum would reduce the proposed $3 monthly fee for recycling services.
Eisenach said taking cans to Winchester Scrap Metal would require another run using city trucks that are nearing the end of their projected 10-year lifespan, and part of the reason he is proposing a $3 fee is to set aside money for anticipated fleet maintenance, repairs and vehicle replacements.
Council agreed to continue discussions about the proposed recycling fee at council's next meeting on July 9. In the interim, City Manager Eden Freeman said she would research the possibilities of implementing a lower fee or eliminating it completely by using city funds to cover recycling costs.
All of the measures being considered by City Council are short-term solutions. For the long term, most council members said they are interested in partnering with other localities facing similar recycling problems, including Frederick County, to create a regional recycling facility.
"A regional solution is something that's going to take a couple of years," Eisenach said.
In the meantime, Councilor John Willingham encouraged city residents to find ways to reduce waste, especially plastics, paper and other recyclables.
"We're part of the problem," he said. "How do we become part of the solution?"
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham, Les Veach, Bill Wiley, Judy McKiernan and Corey Sullivan.
(1) comment
The standout tidbit in this story is that 15 people went to the trouble of taking a survey to register that they had no opinion.
