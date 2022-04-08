BERRYVILLE — The defendant in the Clarke County Confederate monument dispute had four legs, but not much of a case to stand on.
A seven-person jury needed only 12 minutes on Friday in Clarke Circuit Court to inform the defendant, an empty black chair referred to as “parties unknown” in legal documents, that the county owns the statue. Jurors in the one-day trial heard testimony from several county officials including the current and former county administrators.
David Ash, who served from 1991 to 2020, and his successor, Chris Boies, said the county has insured and maintained the statue for as long as they can remember. Maintenance includes lawn mowing, tree-trimming and weeding around it. County workers have also removed graffiti from the statue, which has been assessed at $75,000. The property has also been listed as being owned by the county on a county tax map since 1977.
Erected in 1900 during the Jim Crow era, the granite statue was among hundreds of monuments erected around the South in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to bolster the false “Lost Cause” narrative that the Confederacy was fighting for states’ rights rather than to preserve slavery.
“Erected to the memory of the sons of Clarke who gave their lives in defense of the rights of states and of constitutional government,” reads the inscription on the statue, which includes the names of dead local Confederates and depicts an unnamed soldier crestfallen over the surrender of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee at Appomattox in 1865. “Fortune denied them success, but they achieved imperishable fame.”
Confederate statues have been toppled or legally removed around Virginia and the nation in recent years. The question of statue ownership came amid a resurgence of national resentment over the statues after the killing of Black driver George Floyd in 2020 by white Minneapolis police Officer Derek Michael Chauvin who was later convicted of murder.
After a citizen questioned the Clarke County Board of Supervisors in June of 2020 about whether having a statue on public land honoring men who fought to preserve slavery was a public endorsement of white supremacy, the board appointed a Monument Committee to study the issue. The committee held a series of public meetings where people overwhelmingly expressed support for the statue, so the committee recommended preserving it, but adding historical context. Suggestions included honoring local enslaved people like Union spy Thomas Laws who passed on information that helped the Union rout the Confederates in the Third Battle of Winchester in 1864
“Instead of erasing history, we should try to uncover more of it and find ways to share it,” the committee said in a written statement listing recommendations. “The history of Clarke’s African-American community has been ignored in the past and needs to be explored, documented and shared side-by-side with the history of Clarke’s white population.”
Maral S. Kalbian, an architectural historian who worked with the committee, testified for the county on Friday that the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry, which owned the statue, dissolved around 1930.
Attorney Matthew L. Kreitzer, who said after the trial that he’s represented empty chairs on one or two occasions in the past when there was no defendant, argued in closing arguments that there may be a descendant of an association member somewhere who may be interested in possessing the statue. He said insuring and maintaining the statue and a tax map wasn’t enough to demonstrate ownership.
Robert Mitchell, representing the county, countered that the evidence of county ownership was “incontrovertible and overwhelming” and the lack of a defendant illustrated the lack of a case against the county. Mitchell, an attorney since 1968, said after the trial that 12 minutes was the fastest verdict of any case he’s ever tried.
Two jurors told The Winchester Star after the verdict that the county insuring and maintaining the statue for decades was the primary reason for their verdict. “Our taxpayers paid for it,” one juror said.
While the county plans to keep the statue, a long shot effort to remove it is continuing. The attorney for a Black defendant in a pending criminal case in the county contends that the statue and widespread support for keeping it make it impossible for his client to get a fair trial. Judge Alexander R. Iden, who presided over Friday’s case, is expected to rule on April 18 on a defense motion to move the defendant’s trial or move the statue.
Iden has yet to rule on efforts by the Sons of Confederate Veterans Turner Ashby Camp 1567 to take ownership of the statue, according to court records. The group is raising money to “defend and preserve” the statue, according to its website.
