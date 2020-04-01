Moose virus mask

Winchester resident Jim Robinson earned the nickname “Moose” while working on a farm in 1974 and it stuck with him. He brings out the wooden moose his brother-in-law made for him and places it in his front yard in The Downs for special occasions like the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. With the postponement of this year’s festival due to the coronavirus, Robinson decided to put the moose up anyway but wearing a protective mask in the festival’s pink and green colors.
