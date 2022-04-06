WINCHESTER — With students no longer required to wear masks, Frederick County Public Schools is seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit over its previous mask mandate.
On Wednesday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Judge Brian M. Madden said he’d dismiss the suit on May 4 if there were no objections. The dismissal was requested by attorney T. Joel Francis who represents the school division.
The court hearing was for a woman who said she was mistakenly added as a plaintiff to the suit and asked to be removed from it, which Madden granted.
The suit was filed on Feb. 1 by attorney Phillip S. Griffin II of Winchester on behalf of 44 parents. Griffin wrote in the suit that students refusing to comply with the mask mandate amid the COVID-19 pandemic were being denied "an equal and high quality education, free of segregation, harassment, intimidation, and further irreparable harm.”
On Feb. 15, the Frederick County School Board voted to drop the mask requirement. The move came as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was preparing to sign a state law making mask wearing optional.
Griffin said after the hearing that about half of the plaintiffs have dropped out of the suit because FCPS said it would comply with the new law. He said he'll consult with the remaining plaintiffs to see if they want to proceed.
"There are individual parents that are concerned about some of the things that occurred to their children," Griffin said. "They may have additional legal rights other than having the school board just follow the law."
Before the mask mandate was lifted, division spokesman Steve Edwards said about 50 students in the approximately 14,000-student division refused to wear masks. The parents of students who refused to comply were asked to remove their children from the school for the day. If they were unable or refused to pick up their children, the students were moved to areas of their school where they couldn't potentially infect other students or staff.
Masks helped reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The virus has killed about 6.1 million people globally, including 982,000 Americans, since being declared a pandemic two years ago, according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Through Tuesday in Virginia, 19,789 have died in the commonwealth, including 653 in the Lord Fairfax Health District, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
About 57% of the approximately 240,000-person health district is fully vaccinated, according to the department, which defines fully vaccinated as having received two doses. But with deaths declining sharply in the last few months, most local, state and national mask requirements have been dropped.
Griffin downplayed whether the lawsuit might make it harder to renew school mask mandates if a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths occurs.
"It looks like COVID has disappeared both in the news and locally as a health threat," he said. "The governor and the General Assembly and the Virginia Supreme Court have all spoken in the last two months and if something changes, we'll cross that bridge when we get there."
