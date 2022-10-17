WINCHESTER — Additional charges have been levied against a Stephenson man who allegedly raped and sodomized a woman on New Year’s Day.
John David Tennyson Jr., 38, was indicted earlier this month by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury on felony charges of forcible sodomy and abduction with the intent to defile. Both of those counts are related to an alleged rape on Jan. 1 for which he was indicted earlier this year.
Additionally, the grand jury this month handed up two misdemeanor counts of violating a protective order stemming from Tennyson reportedly contacting the alleged rape victim on Aug. 3 and 8.
According to court records, Tennyson claims he and the alleged victim were in a dominant/submissive relationship for approximately seven years, during which time their sexual encounters frequently included consensual choking and hair pulling.
Tennyson contends the relationship was still in place on Jan. 1 — before any protective orders had been filed against him — and that he and the alleged victim had consensual sex just three days before the reported rape.
The alleged victim counters in court documents that she and Tennyson had not had sex for a month prior to Jan. 1 and the incident on New Year’s Day was not consensual. She filed for an order of protection shortly after the reported rape.
Tennyson was arrested on Jan. 1 in Frederick County, but not for rape. Instead, he was charged with a first offense of driving under the influence (DUI), an incident that occurred shortly after the alleged sexual assault. Tennyson was held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester until Jan. 3, when he was released on his own recognizance.
On the day he got out of jail, Tennyson reportedly attempted to contact the alleged victim. The apparent violation of the protective order against him sent Tennyson back to the Frederick County jail later that day, and he has been held there without bond ever since.
The rape indictment was certified on Feb. 10, and the abduction, sodomy and additional protective order charges were formalized on Nov. 6.
As for the DUI charge, Tennyson pleaded guilty on Feb. 15 and was ordered to serve one year of unsupervised probation and pay a $250 fine and $224 in court costs. As of Monday, his account was marked past due for payment.
Tennyson is scheduled for a two-day jury trial on the rape, sodomy, abduction and protective order charges starting Nov. 9 in Frederick County Circuit Court. If convicted, he could be sentenced to as much as life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.