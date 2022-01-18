WINCHESTER — The alleged getaway driver and a suspected accomplice have been indicted in the fatal shooting of a city teenager and the wounding of another teen.
A Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday certified charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding against Tony G. Peyton Jr.
Jaeden D. Smithers, the alleged driver, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding.
Peyton, 20, of the 2400 block of Conan Boulevard in Fredericksburg, was arrested on Jan. 3. Smithers, 20, of the 400 block of Williamsburg Road in Sandston, was arrested on Aug. 23 and charged with two counts of robbery.
Demetrius Dominique Brown, who was indicted in December, is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Jaiden Isaiah Myers and wounding Myers' friend Zevyn Dokes in an apartment in the Orchardcrest Apartments complex in the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard on May 21. In a November court hearing, Dokes testified that after arranging to buy marijuana from them, Brown shot Myers in the head with a pistol. Dokes said he was shot in the hip after he tried to wrestle the gun away from Brown.
Peyton and Smithers aren't accused of being in the apartment when the shooting occurred. Shortly after the shooting, a witness told The Winchester Star he saw a man that police later identified as Brown run from the apartment complex and get in a car that quickly drove off.
Brown, 19, of the 200 block of Woodberry Lane in Winchester, was arrested on May 27. He has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery and single counts of assault, possession of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Prosecutors allege Brown waved a gun in a video filmed the day of the killing. They also say he texted an unidentified man that day about going to Winchester to get two quarter pounds of marijuana and "whatever else we can get." In the conversation, Brown, who had been spending time in Fredericksburg before the killing, allegedly spoke of barely being able to afford gas money to get to Winchester. Brown, Peyton, and Smithers are all due back in court at 9 a.m. on Feb. 15.
Myers was a Handley High School student who was about a month from graduation when he was killed. Friends described him as fun-loving and outgoing.
