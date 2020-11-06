STEPHENS CITY — Additional charges are being considered against a suspected drunken driver accused in a head-on crash in which the elderly victim died five days later at Winchester Medical Center.
Cody James Hickerson, 34, of the 100 block of Caroline Avenue in Stephens City, already faces charges of the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and failure to drive on the right side of the road.
The crash occurred on Tasker Road at the Aylor Road intersection about 2:50 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Lt. Warren Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said on Wednesday that police are consulting with the county commonwealth’s attorney’s office about possibly charging Hickerson with involuntary manslaughter.
According to Gosnell, Hickerson was westbound on Tasker Road in a Ford F-150 pickup truck when he veered over the double yellow line and struck 84-year-old Luther Edward Payne Jr. who was eastbound in a Ford Ranger pickup. Gosnell said Hickerson told police he looked away from the road to find his wallet, causing him to lose control.
The speed limit in the area is 45 mph. Gosnell said both men were believed to be driving the speed limit.
Payne, who was wearing a seat belt, was conscious after the crash, Gosnell said. He had to be extricated from his pickup. The impact from the crash and Payne’s age are believed to have contributed to his death, Gosnell said.
Payne, of the 700 block of West 11th Street in Front Royal, was a husband and father of four, according to his obituary. He was born in Warrenton and was a Navy veteran who served during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
Hickerson admitted to drinking before the crash, according to Deputy James C. Glantz’s criminal complaint.
“I observed that [Hickerson] had glassy eyes, was slurring his speech and was using his truck for balance,” Glantz wrote. “Hickerson eventually admitted to drinking several beers today before the crash, advising that he had three total beers.”
Glantz said a field sobriety test was conducted on Hickerson and he registered a 0.10 blood alcohol content in a preliminary breath test. PBT results are probable cause for arrest, but not admissible in court. A driver with a 0.08 BAC or higher is legally intoxicated in Virginia.
Glantz also said he found two pills in Hickerson’s pocket that Hickerson said contained fentanyl.
Gosnell said results of a blood test to officially determine Hickerson’s BAC are pending.
Hickerson has an extensive criminal driving history. He had a DUI conviction last year in Virginia, and he told police he has a pending DUI charge in Pennsylvania, Gosnell said.
In 2012, Hickerson was involved in road rage incident in Baltimore. The Baltimore Sun reported Hickerson was driving erratically in a Nissan Titan pickup truck on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and struck a Subaru Outback after the driver honked at him. Maryland State Police said Hickerson then stopped his truck near an exit, forcing traffic to come to a halt, and he and his passenger struck the Subaru with their fists and knees. Hickerson got back in his truck and chased the driver of a Pontiac GTO who had gotten out of his car to assist the Subaru driver. Hickerson struck the Pontiac from behind, causing it to spin off the highway. Hickerson’s truck then rolled over and collided with a Honda Civic, with the truck landing on the hood of the Honda and Hickerson being thrown from his truck.
Maryland authorities said they found alcoholic drinks inside and outside the pickup. No one involved in the incident sustained life-threatening injuries.
In a plea bargain in 2012 in Baltimore County Circuit Court, Hickerson pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and driving under the influence over the incident. An additional assault and DUI charge and multiple driving violations were dismissed as part of the agreement.
(1) comment
The crash occurred on Tasker Road at the Aylor Road intersection about 2:50 p.m. on Oct. 6.
The speed limit in the area is 45 mph. Gosnell said both men were believed to be driving the speed limit.
The speed limit in that area is 35 on Tasker Mr. Gosnell should know that. That’s where he gave me a ticket for 41 in a 35.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.