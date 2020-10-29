WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Public Works Committee on Tuesday discussed various projects to improve citizen convenience centers.
Public Works Director Joe Wilder said feedback on the new Albin convenience site at 174 Indian Hollow Road has been positive. It opened Sept. 24 and replaces a smaller facility at 137 Indian Hollow Road. According to Wilder, people like the new site because it’s paved and has more room than the old site. It also has two trash compactors.
The convenience centers are used by residents for trash and recycling disposal.
Wilder noted that because people are spending more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the volume of residential refuse is up about 11%.
In August, usage of the county’s 10 convenience sites was up 8% compared with the same time last year, according to an annual traffic count at the facilities. That equates to an average of 81,020 users per month or 972,240 users annually.
The Greenwood Road convenience center showed the largest increase in traffic, which was up 21%. The location averages 604 vehicles trips per day.
The committee agreed it wants to sell the one-acre property at 137 Indian Hollow Road, which has an assessed value of $60,300, according to county tax maps.
The group also agreed to spend up to $60,000 for a new storage building at the Stephenson center using leftover funds from the Albin project, which was completed about $75,000 under its $1.6 million budget.
Wilder added that designs are underway for an expansion of the Gore center, which is “starting to get busier and busier,” he said. It was built nearly two decades ago on a 1.2-acre site. It would be expanded onto an adjoining parcel the county owns. He estimated the project would cost about $500,000. The expansion is included in the county’s Capital Improvement Plan.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman J. Douglas McCarthy and committee members Gene Fisher, Gary Longerbeam, Harvey Strawsnyder and Whit Wagner.
