BERRYVILLE — Work to bring high-speed internet to areas of Clarke County lacking it could begin in earnest as soon as the second week of February.
Still, it will be quite a while before all parts of the county are connected to broadband. How long isn’t yet known.
County officials next Friday will participate in a teleconference with state officials and All Points Broadband representatives. They hope to be able to get the project underway shortly thereafter.
“Written agreements must be completed” between all parties involved, County Administrator Chris Boies said. That’s in addition to other preliminary work that must be done before crews can start hanging lines on utility poles.
Agreements must go before the Clarke County Board of Supervisors in the coming months for consideration of approval.
On Dec. 13, former Gov. Ralph Northam announced a $95.3 million Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant to expand rural broadband infrastructure in Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Augusta, Fauquier, Page, Rockingham and Rappahannock counties.
The grant is being awarded to All Points in partnership with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission.
Participating counties plan to contribute to the project a total of $59.3 million, mainly from federal economic stimulus funds they received. Clarke County plans to contribute about $5.4 million.
All Points, a private company, also is to share in the cost.
Since the grant announcement, “the board (of supervisors) has not been updated with any new information,” said Chairman David Weiss, who represents Clarke County’s Buckmarsh District.
That’s the purpose of the upcoming teleconference.
“People have been wanting to know what’s going on,” Boies said. “We just haven’t heard anything yet.”
“We’re still hopeful this project will go forward,” Weiss said of the supervisors. “We’re cautiously optimistic that within a few years, all citizens (of the county) will have broadband.”
Broadband has become as important of a utility as electricity and telephone service, with many people working from home or students needing it for schoolwork.
The VATI project is intended to bring broadband to rural areas currently without it. In Clarke County, that includes many areas outside the incorporated towns of Berryville and Boyce.
If the All Points project comes to fruition, after it’s completed, people already with broadband shouldn’t expect to be able to switch to All Points service, expecting they will get a better deal financially through a somewhat publicly-funded project.
Some people already have inquired as to whether All Points will install lines along their roads, Boies said. Maps of where lines will be installed haven’t been developed yet, he noted.
But “if you have a wired fiber line (along the road) in front of your house, you’re not eligible, basically,” for an All Points connection, Boies said to his understanding.
The purpose of the project is to bring such lines to areas without them, he said.
Boies didn’t rule out the possibility, however, that if All Points must run a line down Road A already with broadband to get to Road B currently without it, the company may let someone on Road A connect to that line.
Such details haven’t been worked out, either, he said.
