BERRYVILLE — The town’s celebration of its 225th anniversary isn’t over yet.
Along with the program held Sunday afternoon at Johnson-Williams Middle School, other events are scheduled in the coming months. There could be even more later this year.
The Barns of Rose Hill will host a “Berryville Celebrates 225” historical exhibit each day in March. However, it officially will open during a reception from 3-4 p.m. March 4.
Old images and memorabilia from the town’s history — including items on loan from private collections — will be on display. Anyone interested in loaning items can contact the Barns by phone at 540-955-2004 or email at info@borh.org.
At 1 p.m. each Saturday in March, the Barns will host lectures on local history in cooperation with the Clarke County Historical Society.
“How Our Town Developed: Berryville History Explored through Maps, Zoning & Berryville Area Plan” will be the focus of the first lecture on March 4. Other topics will include “Horses in Clarke County & Our Equestrian Legacy” on March 11, “Remembering Those Who Served: Our Local Veterans & Heroes” on March 18 and “Our Schools: The History & Development of Clarke County Public Schools” on March 25.
A “Paint & Sip Night” from 6-8 p.m. March 8 at the Rose Hill Park gazebo, planned as part of the anniversary celebration, will enable attendees to demonstrate their artistic talents under the guidance of a local art instructor. Art supplies will be furnished, and beverages will be available.
Then in April, a “Berryville Celebrates 225” Juried Art Show will be held throughout the month at the Barns. An opening reception will be held from 3-6 p.m. April 1.
Works by various Clarke County artists will be on display at the show. Artists wanting to submit their works must submit applications by 5 p.m. March 1.
The Barns is a performing arts and cultural events center on Chalmers Court, next to the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center. Go online to barnsofrosehill.org to get more details regarding the events and rules for submitting art to the April show.
John Hudson, chairman of the volunteer committee established to plan anniversary events, said a parade in June and a community picnic in September are being considered.
But holding those events “will require a cadre of volunteers,” Hudson said.
Anyone interested in volunteering can send an email to Berryville1798@gmail.com or message “Berryville Celebrates” on Facebook.
Commemorative items, including T-shirts, wine glasses and pint glasses, will be available throughout the year to help people remember Berryville’s quasquibicentennial — that’s the formal term for a 225th anniversary — forevermore.
Some lucky person will be able to remember the festivities each night when he or she goes to bed.
Members of the Apple Valley Needle Threaders, a local quilting guild, created and donated a “Berryville Celebrates” commemorative quilt to be raffled in the fall.
The quilt was designed using shades of blue and green used in town promotional logos. A tag on the back features the Rose Hill Park gazebo and reads “Berryville Celebrates 225, 1798-2023.”
Raffle tickets are for sale for $5 each at the Barns, where the quilt is on display. Funds raised from the raffle will be put toward costs to hold the anniversary events.
