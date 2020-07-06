WINCHESTER — The School Board plans to seek an additional $1,779,000 from the city to get the renovation of the historic Douglas School underway, possibly by early next year.
The project to convert the building into school administrative offices will cost an estimated $10.3 million, nearly $2 million more than initial projections, which put the price tag at $8.4 million.
Located at 598 N. Kent St., the former Douglas School educated Black students from Winchester and Frederick and Shenandoah counties from 1927 to 1966. School officials have been planning for years to relocate the division's Central Administrative Office there, which would leave the current offices at 12 N. Washington St. vacant.
The Douglas School building is a state and national landmark.
The request for additional funds assumes that the city would be able to receive proceeds from the sale of 12 N. Washington St., which are expected to be about $1 million.
Ed Smith, the school division's director of operations, shared with the School Board on Wednesday a new option that could get the renovation project underway more quickly. The plan calls for fully restoring the 1920s and 1940s sections of the school, including the main entrance and auditorium, and removing and replacing the 1950s and 1960s sections, including the gym. This would create space for central office and support services staff. School Board meetings would be held there once renovations are complete.
"I am thrilled with the opportunities that [the new option] presents. I think it sends the right message and the right tone," School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Holman said. "I think this strikes a very appropriate balance."
Holman acknowledged that she has been critical of the message that has been sent to the community with financial priority being placed on the renovation of the former John Kerr Elementary School into the Emil & Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center for Career and Technical Education (CTE).
If additional funds aren't sought for the Douglas School project, the school division's central office staff would likely be split between the 12 N. Washington St. and 598 N. Kent St. locations.
The city has already helped secure about $8.5 million for the project, through a bond issuance and other funds. The $10.3 million cost includes just over $9 million for construction, about $460,000 for furniture and equipment, and nearly $780,000 for design services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.