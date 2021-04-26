WINCHESTER — Ongoing research into a family cemetery on Kernstown Battlefield in Winchester has unearthed three long-lost grave markers, at least one of which dates back to the 1700s.
The discovery came on the heels of an April 8 survey of the cemetery that utilized ground-penetrating radar to find 14 graves, two more than were previously thought to exist but perhaps only half of the plots associated with the site.
From the late-1700s through the mid-1800s, the cemetery served as the final resting place for members of the Pritchard family.
On April 10, volunteers who were cleaning and marking the locations of the 14 known graves in the Pritchard family cemetery discovered Margaret Pritchard’s long-lost headstone. It was caked with dirt but otherwise remarkably well-preserved because it had been hidden beneath the soil for as long as 200 years.
The etching on the headstone is perhaps as legible as it was when the marker was placed 224 years ago: “In memory of Margaret Pritchard, consort of Stephen Pritchard, who departed this life January 2nd, 1797, aged 46 years.”
Margaret Pritchard’s date of death came as a surprise to members of the Kernstown Battlefield Association (KBA), the nonprofit group that manages the Pritchard farm where two significant Civil War battles were fought — the First Battle of Kernstown on March 23, 1862, and the Second Battle of Kernstown on July 24, 1864.
Historian and KBA president Gary Crawford said on Thursday the discovery of Margaret Pritchard’s headstone revealed that people have been wrong about her birth and death dates. Previously, based on Pritchard family records, the KBA believed the 46-year-old Margaret Pritchard was born in 1772 and died in 1819. Now they know she was born in 1751 and died in 1797.
That mistake also made KBA officials wonder if they’ve been wrong about the birth and death dates of her husband. Currently, the association believes Stephen Cornelius Pritchard Jr. was born in 1776 and died in 1858.
The April 10 cleanup at the cemetery turned up a previously hidden partial headstone as well.
Steve Chesley, a member of the association’s board of directors, said on Thursday he had assumed for years the partial headstone was just a rock jutting up from the cemetery.
“We got a shovel and, as soon as we saw the lettering, we thought, ‘Man, we’ve hit gold here,’” Chesley said.
Only the bottom portion of the marker has been found so far, and the only visible etching reveals the age of the person at the time of his or her death. However, the etching is worn and there is debate over what number is written on the stone.
After finding the bottom of the headstone, Chesley said volunteers immediately started searching for its top half. That’s what led to the discovery of Margaret Pritchard’s grave marker.
One week later, as KBA members were placing a fence around the cemetery to protect it from curious visitors, a second partial headstone was found. The only surviving inscription says “Mrs. S.J.B.”
Officials believe this marker is connected to the one headstone in the cemetery that managed to remain erect and visible over the years. That headstone belongs to Susan James Baldwin, a member of the Pritchard family and the third wife of Cornelius Baldwin who was born on July 18, 1778, and died on May 9, 1836.
“We think this is her initials and this is her early headstone,” Chelsey said about the recently uncovered partial headstone. “Sometime later, they put up a better headstone for her.”
Grave markers aren’t the only things being found in the Pritchard family cemetery. Volunteers and erosion have turned up dozens of bricks over the years that officials once thought were used to outline graves, but now suspect are the remnants of underground tombs that contained the bodies of Pritchard family members.
“In the 18th and 19th centuries, it was common for well-to-do families to encase the gravesites in brick,” Chelsey said. “There’s a lot of brick up there.”
Following all of the recent discoveries, Crawford said further exploration of the cemetery has been put on hold because KBA officials don’t want to risk disturbing the bodies. It wouldn’t take much more digging for that to happen because, after decades of soil erosion and farming, researchers believe some of the graves are now covered by just 6 inches of dirt.
The KBA has shared its findings with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and is waiting for guidance on how to proceed with its study of the cemetery.
“We want to get permission before we do anything else,” Crawford said, “because we don’t want to be disturbing the graves up there.”
