WINCHESTER — A Maryland man has been indicted for attempted second-degree murder after allegedly firing a shot at a man in Frederick County that missed its target and instead hit a nearby townhouse.
Uzoma Ubachinyere Ogbunigwe, 24, of the 12000 block of Round Tree Lane in Bowie, Maryland, was also indicted earlier this month by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury on a felony charge of maliciously discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling.
If convicted of both charges, Ogbunigwe could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison and fined as much as $200,000.
The shooting occurred on Christmas Eve in the 100 block of Copperfield Lane in Frederick County. According to court documents, Ogbunigwe is accused of using a semi-automatic handgun to try and kill Elijah Tumusilme, a resident of the neighborhood east of Winchester.
Court records state that Ogbunigwe’s shot missed Tumusilme and hit a nearby occupied home. No one in the house was hurt and the bullet was reportedly found by Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigators on a bathroom floor.
A potential motive for the alleged Dec. 24 shooting has not been disclosed.
A criminal complaint filed on the day of the reported shooting by Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John T. Fauver states he had stopped Ogbunigwe about 30 minutes prior to the incident for driving 63 mph in a 35 mph zone. When Fauver later heard a dispatch about the shooting that included a description of the getaway car that matched that of the Chevrolet Camaro that Ogbunigwe had been driving, Fauver located the car again and attempted to stop it. The driver of the vehicle managed to get away following a chase that reached speeds up to 115 mph.
Ogbunigwe was arrested about a week later, on the evening of Dec. 29, during a traffic stop in the 9800 block of Georgetown Pike in Fairfax County. Second Lt. James Curry, a spokesman for the Fairfax County Police Department, said at the time of the arrest that an officer pulled over Ogbunigwe after discovering the license plate on his Camaro matched that of the vehicle involved in the Frederick County shooting. The gun used in the shooting was not found in Ogbunigwe’s car.
Ogbunigwe was transferred on Jan. 19 to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester, where he continues to be held without bond.
In May, Ogbunigwe was indicted on an additional charge, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, that is related to the alleged Christmas Eve shooting. If convicted, he would face a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in prison.
Ogbunigwe is scheduled to be tried on all three charges related to the alleged shooting on Sept. 1 in Frederick County Circuit Court.
(1) comment
It's always about drugs.
