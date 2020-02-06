STEPHENS CITY — Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved rezoning an additional 9.14 acres on the western side of town from the Industrial Transition District to Newtown Development District.
The land is part of the 85.52-acre West Wynd development, which is slated to be built in five phases, with residential and commercial components. The property, located north of Fairfax Street and east of the CSX railroad, is owned by Beverley Shoemaker of the Bowman-Shoemaker companies. The bulk of the land was rezoned in 2007, but the economic downturn at that time delayed development. Tuesday’s rezoning was to get the 9.14 acres aligned with the rest of the property.
West Wynd has already been approved to have a maximum of 248 single-family homes and 24 above-retail dwelling units. Previously approved proffers state that a minimum of 4,000 square feet of commercial structural area will be built. The developer will be limited to the approval of 60 residential dwelling permits annually, with the ability to carry forward 10 unused permits to the next calendar year.
As part of the proffers, the developer will construct right and left turn lanes on Fairfax Street (Route 631) when warranted by the Virginia Department of Transportation to provide safe access to Estep Boulevard within West Wynd. The developer also has proffered to fully fund traffic signalization at the intersection of Fairfax Street and Estep Boulevard when warranted by VDOT.
Other previously approved proffers include:
The construction of a two-lane section of Estep Boulevard between Fairfax Street and the single-family attached dwelling units, as well as other roadwork within the development.
A monetary contribution of $1,500 per residential dwelling unit to the town to pay for town administration projects listed in Stephens City’s Capital improvements Plan. The contributions will be capped at $382,500.
A monetary contribution of $1,300 per residential dwelling unit to pay for public safety projects listed in the town’s Capital Improvements Plan. The contributions will be capped at $331,500.
A monetary contribution of $700 per residential dwelling for public works projects listed in the plan. The contributions will be capped at $178,500.
Evan Wyatt of Greenway Engineering, who represented the developer at Tuesday’s meeting, declined to say when construction will start in West Wynd. Nothing has been built there yet. Shoemaker was unable to be reached for comment.
Attending the Town Council meeting at the Town Office were Mayor Mike Diaz and council members Joseph Hollis, Regina Swygert-Smith, Ron Bowers, Tina Stevens and Linden Fravel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.