We have entered a brand new year. It can be a fresh start for all of us ... but there is a lot on the horizon. Choices to be made in 2020 will be monumental — not just for individuals who might be hoping to lose a few pounds or save a little money, but for our nation as a whole.
Resolve to think carefully — be honest with yourselves — about those decisions, folks; and pray our lawmakers do the same.
If we want to walk into this new year as better people, let’s also make sure we make the new year better for those around us.
Let us be grateful, joyful, helpful, healthy ... and lend a hand to those who are struggling toward the same.
The year will be what we make it, folks.
Let us make it, truly, a happy New Year.
So ...
“Ring out the false, ring in the true.”
— Alfred Lord Tennyson
“Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.”
— Helen Keller
