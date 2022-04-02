The selection of princesses to serve in the court of Queen Shenandoah XCV for the 2022 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has been announced by festival officials. The princesses include Chira Zhene Bell, Jacqueline Victoria Elbon, Maggie Katharine Heishman and Allison May Selznick.
Chira Bell is the daughter of Kathleen and Jeffrey Bell Jr. of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of George “Bud” Small of East Peoria, Illinois, and Theresa and Jeffrey Bell Sr. of Winchester, and the late Alla Small. Chira is a senior at Manhattan School of Music majoring in classical voice performance. She is the two-year recipient of the Bettina Barauch Foundation Award, president of the Manhattan School of Music Student Government Association, and serves as the Black Excellence Coordinator in the MS Black Student Union, and is a founder of the Manhattan School of Music PoliAware, a political awareness and healthy discourse organization. She studies with Catherine Malfitano, an American soprano, opera director and music teacher. She worked as an orientation leader in 2019 and is currently a Resident Assistant. Chira is a 2018 Millbrook High School graduate.
Jacqueline Elbon is the daughter of Lawana and Christopher Elbon of Strasburg. She is the granddaughter of Linda R. and Charles W. Elbon of Strasburg and the late Addie V. Murphy and John R. Murphy. She is a senior at Marymount University majoring in political science with a minor in law and is on the Dean’s List. She is a member of Marymount University College Republicans and Law Club. She graduated Cum Laude with an associate’s degree from Lord Fairfax Community College. Jacqueline is a 2020 graduate of Strasburg High School.
Maggie Katharine Heishman is the daughter of Melanie and Tim Heishman of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Jane and Randy Perry of Jamesville, North Carolina, and Judy Reed of Winchester and the late Cynthia Perry. Maggie is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in biomedical engineering with a minor in innovation. She is a member of Kappa Delta and received the Gerald F. Smith Academic Scholarship. She is a 2020 graduate of James Wood High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), and received the Outstanding Math Student Award.
Allison Selznick is the daughter of Susan and Lee Selznick of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Judy and Paul Ianuale of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Roslyn Selznick of East Brunswick, New Jersey, and the late Roger Selznick. She is a junior at James Madison University majoring in hospitality management with a minor in business and creative writing. She is president of Eta Sigma Delta Hospitality Honor Society, president of JMU Alumni Association Student Chapter, and membership chair for Professional Convention Management Association and a member of HerCampus. She is a 2019 graduate of Sherando High School.
The princesses will accompany Queen Shenandoah XCV and her court to all festival functions throughout the 95th Festival scheduled for April 22 to May 1. They will participate in the Coronation Ceremony to be held on April 29 at 1:30 p.m. at John Handley High School. They will ride in the Royal Float in the Grand Feature Parade scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. April 30.
