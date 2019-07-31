Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative member-owners are set to see a new wave of solar farms cropping up.
Old Dominion Electric Cooperative — a power provider for SVEC — and EDF Renewables North America, have announced a partnership that involves EDF starting about 12 solar projects throughout ODEC’s coverage area.
Solar power and other renewable energy resources are a growing area of interest for SVEC. A news release described SVEC’s commitment to expanding its renewable energy initiatives — beginning with this partnership.
“We are extremely excited about this partnership and the opportunities that can come from this,” said Frank Nolen, power distribution engineer for SVEC. “What it does for SVEC is it allows us to be at the forefront of the renewable energy movement here in the valley. It gives us the opportunity to have locally sourced renewable energy here in our territory.”
Other projects SVEC is undertaking include installing rooftop solar panels and a ground-level solar panel array at its complex in Rockingham.
It is unclear how many, if any, solar projects will make their way into the valley, said Preston Knight, an SVEC spokesman.
“As far as the exact location, those have not been finalized,” Knight said. “They are actively looking at some locations and hopefully there’s some movement in terms of where exactly here in the near future.”
Getting solar projects up and running in Shenandoah County has been a challenge in the last year as two large projects have stalled.
County Planning Commission members put a hold on a roughly 200-acre solar farm in May in order to give time to update the county code to incorporate guidelines for it.
Tyler Hinkle, the county planner, said Friday that he and others attended a conference in Harrisonburg recently to get some insight on writing codes for solar projects. They went to Harrisonburg, he said, because most counties in the valley don’t have anything in their codes regarding solar projects.
Until the county has a better handle on how to establish rules and regulations for projects, there won’t be any development of them.
“We’re in the works of getting something into the code,” Hinkle said. “Because there isn’t anything in the code, that project hasn’t gone anywhere since then.”
Heading off one of the first major hurdles, ODEC and EDF have already agreed on a power purchase agreement, guaranteeing power produced by EDF projects will have a buyer.
Nolen said the details on an agreement between SVEC and ODEC for purchasing power are still in the planning stages.
The agreement between ODEC and EDF is for a 30 megawatt portfolio of solar projects — or power for about 5,000 homes, Nolen said.
Speaking in terms of power for homes rather than acres is the best way to discuss projects in the early stages, Nolen said. Power per acre can span anywhere from three acres per megawatt to 10 acres per megawatt, depending on the location and array of panels.
