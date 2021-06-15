Frederick County’s three high schools will present diplomas to more than 1,000 seniors during in-person commencement exercises this week.
Millbrook’s graduation ceremony is 6 p.m. Wednesday at Millbrook Pioneer Stadium. Sherando’s is 7 p.m. Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium. James Wood’s is 7 p.m. Friday at Kelican Stadium.
Each ceremony is open to the public and will be streamed live on the FCPS YouTube Channel (Millbrook, https://youtu.be/FKp1KysC4uE; Sherando, https://youtu.be/RbSVT3Rrdco; James Wood, https://youtu.be/WH6wCT5LRxs).
Millbrook anticipates presenting diplomas to 320 seniors. Sherando will present diplomas to 360 seniors. Approximately 340 students will receive diplomas at James Wood.
In accordance with Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 79, those who are at least 5 years old are to comply with the latest COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the use of face coverings. Current guidance states fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a face covering or physical distance in any setting except where required by federal, state or local laws, rules and regulations. Face coverings remain a requirement for anyone who is inside a Frederick County Public School, regardless of their vaccination status.
Those attending commencement exercises are encouraged to arrive early because traffic congestion is common due to the large number of people attending the events.
Graduating seniors and their families are encouraged to celebrate their favorite graduation moments by sharing their photos with Frederick County Public Schools by visiting http://bit.ly/FCPSgradpics. Many of the photos submitted will be shared on the school division’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/frederickcountypublicschools), its website (www.frederick.k12.va.us) and in various school publications.
